The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer Brings Frank Castle Out Of Hiding To Shoot Everyone

If you noticed the absence of a certain trigger-happy vigilante in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, Marvel Studios is already set to make up for it in convincing fashion. Despite the season 1 finale teasing his return, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher doesn't actually show up in the flesh to help out (or annoy) Charlie Cox's Daredevil in their war against Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk. Maybe he just didn't want to get out of bed that week? Or perhaps he was busy reliving his traumatic family backstory and gunning down a few more bad guys for fun. Personally, our money's on Punisher opting to become a couch potato and let everyone else deal with the fall of New York City. He's earned a break, if you ask us.

Whatever the case may be, we're finally about to figure out what, exactly, Frank has been up to lately. Last year, it was announced that the Punisher's next Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance would be in the form of a one-shot special, similar to the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" or the black-and-white Halloween special "Werewolf by Night" — both of which rank as some of the most underrated MCU entries of all. Today, Marvel has finally unleashed the first trailer footage for what's officially titled "The Punisher: One Last Kill" and reminded us why this antihero remains a fan-favorite since his first appearance in Netflix's Marvel shows. Co-written by Bernthal and writer/director Reinaldo Marcus Green, this promises to be a can't-miss chapter in the story of the Punisher.

Check out the footage above!