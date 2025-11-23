The Real Reason Jon Bernthal's Punisher Didn't Return For Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Jon Bernthal's Punisher made a dramatic return in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 but he won't be back for season 2, as he has something arguably better to attend to: his own Disney+ special. In the latest issue of Empire magazine, executive producer Sana Amanat confirmed that Frank Castle would not be appearing in "Born Again" season 2 due to the special, which is set to drop in 2026.
I'll happily watch Jon Bernthal refuse to look anyone in the eye as he talks to them, whether it's as the lead in the uncompromising and grim look at modern American police that was "We Own This City," or as the bloodthirsty vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher for Marvel. Bernthal, who first played the role in season 2 of Netflix's "Daredevil" back in 2016, returned as Castle in 2025 alongside Charlie Cox for the debut season of the sort-of reboot "Daredevil: Born Again," in which he and the Man Without Fear re-teamed to take on Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. Castle fought alongside Matt Murdock right until the very end of the season but Cox's hero will have to handle things without Bernthal's anti-hero moving forward — at least for season 2 of the series, which has been shooting throughout 2025.
In February 2025, Marvel confirmed the Punisher would get his own MCU project post-"Born Again," announcing that Bernthal's lethal vigilante would lead a brand new Marvel Special Presentation. Previously we've seen similar projects in the form of fun, monochromatic monster movie homage "Werewolf by Night," and the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Now, it's the Punisher's turn. Unfortunately, that means he won't be available to assist the Devil of Hell's Kitchen for "Born Again" season 2.
Frank Castle is a busy man in the MCU
At the time the "Punisher" Special Presentation was announced, Jon Bernthal was said to be co-writing the project with "We Own the City" director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum described the special as being "like a shotgun blast of a story" that retains "all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story." Meanwhile, set photos revealed Jason R. Moore will return as Curtis Hoyle, having played the character on Bernthal's Netflix series, "The Punisher," which ran for two seasons on the streamer before being canceled in 2019. Filming on the special finished back in August of 2025, with the final product set to drop in 2026 alongside "Born Again" season 2.
But it's not just a Marvel Special Presentation that's keeping the character busy. Since "Born Again" debuted, we've learned that Bernthal's Punisher will be part of the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which will mark his big screen debut. So, while he won't be showing up in the next season of "Born Again," there'll be plenty of Punisher to go around regardless — a good thing considering Bernthal remains the best of all live-action Punishers.
Meanwhile, "Born Again" season 2 is shaping up to be pretty stacked. Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page is set to play a bigger role, while Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will also return following the cancellation of her Netflix series in 2019. As such, it's probably for the best that Frank Castle is sitting this one out, as Jones' return will be a big moment and should be given a chance to play out unimpeded.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 is scheduled to hit Disney+ March 4, 2026.