Thor: Love And Thunder Cut A Major Game Of Thrones Star Out Of The Marvel Movie

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"Thor: Love and Thunder" is a lot of things, good and bad depending on who you talked to. One thing it unquestionably has is a ridiculous amount of talent in front of the camera. Had things gone anothere way, anothere talented actress would have been in the movie as well. Lena Headey who was a key part of the cast of "Game of Thrones," having played Cersei Lannister in HBO's fantasy series, shot some scenes for the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. However, they didn't make the final cut.

So, why did director Taika Waititi cut them out and what would those scenes have looked like? We now know.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Headey confirmed that she filmed scenes for "Love and Thunder." What's more, her scenes took place alongside Angus Sampson and the Oscar-winning star of "The Holdovers" Da'Vine Joy Randolph. What were they up to in the scenes that didn't make it to theaters? Here's what Headey had to say about it:

"I wasn't in it, but I worked on it. There were three of us. We were [a] coven of witches. I think it was Taika's invention, and they were kind of Thor's guide in the underworld, but they were very, very funny and kind of insane. I think there was this whole story of like, 'They got fired,' when actually it was just like, 'What are they doing here?' But I think the intention was to find this land for them to have their own adventures. It was myself, Angus Sampson, and Da'Vine Joy [Randolph], so it was quite a trio of madness."

"Oh, she's a delight. She is a joy. She is a divine joy," Headey added. "So yeah, bummer that we didn't make the cut."