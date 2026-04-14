Gilligan's Island Nearly Cast This Sitcom Legend As The S.S. Minnow's Skipper (According To Russell Johnson)
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It's fun to think about how some of our favorite sitcoms might have looked had their creatives cast actors other than the ones we know and love. The comforting purgatory of "Friends," for instance, could have looked a lot different if Monica Gellar ended up being played by the woman whom the writers originally had in mind: "Saturday Night Live" star Janeane Garofalo. Likewise, it's strange to think that none other than Archie Bunker himself, Carroll O'Connor, was at one time in the running to play Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, on "Gilligan's Island."
The aforementioned 1960s sitcom has become a well-established piece of pop culture history despite the fact it only ran for three seasons. However, thanks to syndication deals and several follow-up TV films (which have made it somewhat confusing to watch "Gilligan's Island" in order), the show became engrained in the public consciousness. But no amount of reruns could have made the series popular if there wasn't something inherently likable about its offbeat castaway sitcom shenanigans to begin with.
Though it was often dismissed as an example of pop culture vapidity in its day, "Gilligan's Island" knew what it was and embraced its absurdity. That made it kind of lovable in its own way. Then, there was the cast, all of whom were perfectly suited to their respective castaways. Alan Hale Jr. was no exception, radiating a warmth that came through even when his captain was busy berating his first mate. But according to Russell Johnson, aka Professor Roy Hinkley, Hale faced competition for the role of the doomed S.S. Minnow's captain from a future sitcom legend who might not have been so endearing.
Carroll O'Connor was apparently in the running for The Skipper on Gilligan's Island
The "Gilligan's Island" producers put actors through a merciless test scene when casting for the role of the Skipper. Creator Sherwood Schwartz wanted somebody who would provide a contrast to Bob Denver's slight and silly Gilligan, so he assembled a group of actors who fit the physical bill. He made them read a scene in which they had to act like insensitive, repugnant dolts. Carroll O'Connor later proved he was more than capable of such a thing as the bigoted Bunker family patriarch on "All in the Family." The problem was, Sherwood wanted his Skipper hopefuls to retain a sense of lovability even after their offensive audition. It seems Alan Hale Jr. topped O'Connor in that regard.
In his book, "Here on Gilligan's Isle," Russell Johnson described Schwartz's recollection of the casting process for the Skipper as "agonizing." Schwartz is quoted as saying, "I knew the Skipper would be yelling at Gilligan all the time and, as it turned out, hitting him on the head with his hat. I needed somebody who could sincerely play a Skipper, who would remain lovable and warm, no matter how much he yelled at his true friend Gilligan." Johnson recalled Schwartz writing the audition scene that saw the Skipper "ripping Gilligan apart." But almost every actor struggled with it. "Even ol' Archie Bunker didn't look right," wrote Johnson. "It's true. Carroll O'Connor was among the many heavy-set men who tested for the role."
Considering Johnson eventually regretted playing Professor Roy Hinkley and O'Connor would become sitcom royalty in his own right, it's probably for the best that he wasn't cast in "Gilligan's Island." That said, the actor later claimed he was never in the running at all.
Carroll O'Connor later claimed that he never auditioned for the Skipper on Gilligan's Island
In a Television Academy interview conducted decades after "Gilligan's Island" debuted on CBS, Carroll O'Connor claimed he'd never been up for the part of the Skipper. When asked whether he auditioned for the role, he denied it and merely enquired as to which of the castaways that was. When told it was the role played by Alan Hale Jr., he replied, "The big fellow? Oh, yeah. I'm glad he got it." It remains unclear whether Sherwood Schwartz and Russell Johnson had remembered things accurately or not (or if O'Connor had just been mistaken himself, given how much time had passed when he gave that interview).
In 1963, the year before "Gilligan's Island" debuted, O'Connor did wind up on a small screen vessel, playing Dr. Lyman Savage in a pilot titled "Luxury Liner." It was part of the anthology series "The Dick Powell Show," which, by that point, had been renamed "The Dick Powell Theatre." Unfortunately, the pilot didn't go anywhere, only for "Gilligan's Island" to debut the following year and became a hit. The right man won the role of Captain Jonas Grumby.
Not only did Hale Jr. feel forever grateful for "Gilligan's Island," he was the perfect combination of irascible and lovable — exactly what Schwartz was looking for. O'Connor likely would have struggled to strike that balance, but he found the perfect showcase for his talents in 1971 when he was cast in "All in the Family."