10 Strongest Creatures In The Star Wars Universe, Ranked
The "Star Wars" universe is full of iconic characters, with some of the best having never appeared on screen but still making waves with fans. But beyond intelligent life that populates the expansive space opera franchise, there is plenty of memorable bestiary distinguishing each world. Whether it's Ewoks or Porgs, everyone has their favorite creatures throughout the galaxy and its extensive film, television, and video game projects. But this time around, we're not talking about the best "Star Wars" creatures so much as the mightiest in the galaxy.
Whether it's monsters capable of immense physical strength or more cosmically potent figures, there is no shortage of incredibly formidable "Star Wars" creatures. The franchise has done an incredible job of introducing new planets, many of which with their own distinct fauna. The creatures that we're listing here are capable of making even an elite Imperial unit think twice before getting on their bad side.
These are the 10 strongest creatures in the "Star Wars" universe, ranked up to the most powerful in that galaxy far, far away.
10. Gundark
Gundarks are a creature that's first referenced in passing by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in "The Empire Strikes Back," complimenting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on his rapid recovery. The monsters are alluded to again in "Attack of the Clones," with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) recalling a past incident with a Gundark nest. It wouldn't be until "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" that the Gundarks made their first canonical on-screen appearance, albeit in CG animated form. As ferocious as they are aggressively powerful, Gundarks can tear through droids with little effort, thanks to their two arms tipped with sharp claws and a mouth full of fangs.
In "The Clone Wars," a Gundark is seen giving Mace Windu, one of the strongest Jedi in the "Star Wars" universe, a harrowing fight. This underscores just how deadly and dangerous Gundarks are, made more menacing by their tendency to hunt in packs. Gundarks have yet to make a live-action appearance, despite their named history in the franchise dating back to the original trilogy. But if Luke Skywalker is looking strong enough to pull the ears off a Gundark, that stands as high praise from Han Solo indeed.
9. Vixus
A sort of tropical variant of the Sarlacc, the Vixus is a sedentary creature that traps unsuspecting passing prey. Introduced in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the Vixus are native to the jungles of Umbara and terrifyingly strike when the planet figures into the conflict. Disguising itself as an innocuous plant, the Vixus quickly ensnares prey in its vine-like tentacles and drags them into its waiting mouth. Clone troopers found themselves on the defensive after inadvertently walking into jungles full of Vixus, having to watch every step that they took.
While not as large as other tentacled predators in the "Star Wars" universe, the Vixus are no less frightening and are certainly incredible dangerous. That these monsters rely effectively on camouflage means that they can strike at any time, consuming their hapless prey in seconds. Even the sharpened senses of a Jedi can be fooled by the Vixus, with rogue Jedi Pong Krell nearly eaten by one. With lightning fast reflexes and an insatiable appetite, the Vixus keep the characters on their toes, lest they become its next meal.
8. Rancor
Another prominent predator throughout the galaxy are Rancors, which debuted in "Return of the Jedi" as a beast used by Jabba the Hutt to devour his enemies. Once they reach adulthood, Rancors can grow to be taller than small buildings and boast a formidable level of strength and endurance. This includes being able to tear through metal, with "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" showing a Rancor ripping apart droids with its bare hands. Rancors also have a thick hide that is largely resistant to standard blaster fire, making them incredibly resilient creatures.
Despite their voracious appetites and aptitude for furious rampages, Rancors are able to be trained to a degree. In "The Book of Boba Fett," the titular bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) rides a Rancor into battle like a mount. Whenever a Rancor shows up as a fight in a "Star Wars" video game, it's sure to test players in a grueling confrontation as they struggle to survive. One of the most memorable monsters in the franchise and a threat even for a confident Jedi, Rancors are a particularly fearsome beast in the galaxy.
7. Rathtar
Sometime before the events of "The Force Awakens," Han Solo and Chewbacca returned to their lives as smugglers. Among the duo's most dangerous cargo is a Rathtar, an incredibly dangerous cephalopod species from the planet Twon Ketee. Moving around with a tangle of tentacles, Rathtars slither and roll around at blindingly fast speeds and are especially deadly in confined spaces. Like many monsters on this list, the Rathtars' hide is highly resistant to blaster fire, making them virtually unstoppable with conventional handheld weapons.
The 2017 comic book series "Darth Maul" reveals that Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) tasks Maul with slaying a pack of Rathtars single-handedly. Maul does so, but not without considerable difficulty, highlighting their lethal qualities and formidable strength by the amount of effort displayed by the Sith warrior. The Rathtars remain to be a more monstrous entity in the "Star Wars" universe and a sign of how perilous Han and Chewbacca's new status quo has become. A rolling mass of tentacles and teeth, Rathtars are as monstrous as creatures get in the sequel trilogy era.
6. Sarlacc
Even deadlier and more resilient than the Rancors, the Sarlacc is the ultimate monster that debuts in "Return of the Jedi." There are several Sarlaccs that appear throughout the franchise, but the first and most well-known resides in the Great Pit of Carkoon on Tatooine. Starting out as spores, Sarlaccs develop into large worm-like creatures as infants before growing hundreds of meters long as they settle into a nesting environment. Sarlaccs can exist for millennia, becoming a carnivorous part of the landscape, consuming anything unfortunate enough to get close to its gaping maw.
Befitting their longevity, the Sarlaccs possess an endurance that allows them to endure a lot of conventional weapons, though they're not completely invulnerable. The Sarlacc's digestive stomach acid can dissolve through even Mandalorian armor, though the digestion process itself takes centuries to complete. "The Book of Boba Fett" opens with the revelation of how Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc Pit, hinting at the nightmarish ordeal that its victims endure. Don't underestimate a Sarlacc because of its sedentary nature, because these are horrifying creatures that can endure and consume anything in its way.
5. Exogorth
When escaping from Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back," the Millennium Falcon has a run-in that echoes the sci-fi horror of H.R. Giger. Taking refuge in what appears to be a cave in a large asteroid, the Millennium Falcon finds itself unwittingly deep inside of an Exogorth. Essentially a space slug, Exogorths can grow to become around 900 meters, or over half the size of a standard Star Destroyer. The creatures' teeth are strong enough to pierce through the hulls of spacecraft while its digestive enzymes dissolve through starships.
That the Exogorths can survive and thrive in the cold vacuum of space makes them a truly hardy predator. What keeps the Exogorths from ranking higher on this list is their sedentary nature, more prone to let their prey come to them rather than proactively hunting them. However, whenever an Exogorth does strike, it excels at catching its prey off-guard, giving them little time to react. A predator lying in wait, even a Star Destroyer should think twice before getting close to an Exogorth or suffer the consequences.
4. Krayt Dragon
Krayt dragons are one of the first creatures referenced in the "Star Wars" universe, with a skeleton seen in the sandy dunes of Tatooine in "A New Hope." The apex predator of the desert planet, a Krayt dragon appears in a standout sequence in "The Mandalorian" season 2. Of all the breeds of the carnivorous reptile, the greater Krayt dragon is the deadliest of them all. Krayt dragons can travel underground, quickly burrowing through the sand like a "Dune" worm to advance on prey or evade enemies.
In addition to their size, strength, and speed, Krayt dragons can spew an acidic venom from its mouth. Instantly and painfully dissolving any organic tissue that it comes into contact with, this venom makes Krayt dragons even more lethal. Defensively, Krayt dragons possess a scaly hide impervious to most conventional attacks, including blasters and smaller-scale explosives. A ravenous force of nature prowling the deserts of Tatooine, Krayt dragons are never to be underestimated, even by well-armed Mandalorians and entire tribes of Tusken Raiders.
3. Purgill
Between "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" and "Star Wars Rebels," there's just something about whales in outer space. In the case of the latter, this species is known as Purrgil, which travel in pods throughout the cosmos. Purrgil are not only capable of traveling in hyperspace but, in contrast to most "Star Wars" spacecraft, can travel safely outside of the galaxy. Purrgil can grow to sizes rivaling Star Destroyers and other large cruisers, with the impressive physical strength to match.
The size and strength distinction comes into play in "Rebels," with Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) connecting to the Purgill through the Force and commanding a pod. Ezra leads the Purgill in colliding with a fleet of Star Destroyers and using their tentacles to ensnare the command ships of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The Purrgil transport Ezra and Thrawn's remaining forces to an extragalactic planet, with the space whales setting the future of the "Star Wars" universe explored in "Ahsoka." "The Mandalorian" season 3 premiere brings Purrgill intp live-action presaging their more important role in "Ahsoka," facilitating Ezra and Thrawn's return.
2. Zillo Beast
Whereas many of the creatures on this list have hides that are impervious or resistant to most conventional weapons, the Zillo Beasts take this endurance to the next level. Hailing from the planet Malastare, the hide of Zillo Beasts can withstand not only blasters and explosions but lightsaber strikes. This makes these creatures virtually indestructible, leading Palpatine determined to create and mass-produce an armor replicating its defensive qualities. However, the researchers underestimated both the Zillo Beasts' high intelligence and ability to regenerate and grow after consuming raw electricity.
Zillo Beasts are capable of great destruction and can grow to become at least 100 meters tall depending on how much electricity they ingest. The monsters' indestructibility and cunning make them deadlier than most of the other creatures on this list, with conventional weapons only enraging the Zillo Beasts. Moreover, the Zillo Beasts are able to intuit that Palpatine was secretly a master villain, something the entire Jedi Order couldn't figure out with all of its vaunted wisdom. Virtually unstoppable and able to get even stronger in a sci-fi galaxy full of so much electricity, Zillo Beasts are formidable monsters indeed.
1. Summa-Verminoth
The closest that "Star Wars" gets to unmitigated cosmic horror, the Summa-Verminoth is a terrifying sight to behold. Residing within the Akkadese Maelstrom near the planet Kessel, the Summa-Verminoth became something of a nightmarish legend among spacefaring travelers. The 2018 movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" proves this legend to be true when Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) embarks on the Kessel Run and encounters the monster firsthand. In one of the most jaw-dropping CGI moments in "Star Wars" history, Han barely evades the Summa-Verminoth with the Millennium Falcon.
Measuring nearly five miles tall, not counting its multitude of tentacles used to grab its prey, Summa-Verminoth are the largest predators in the "Star Wars" universe. The creature possesses electrified stingers and is even capable of telepathic attacks to lure and stun its targets. This makes the Summa-Verminoth like a Lovecraftian monster in the unexplored expanses of the galaxy as its undisputed apex predator. The type of creature that would test someone's sanity just to stare at it, the Summa-Verminoth is truly the mightiest monster in "Star Wars" to date.