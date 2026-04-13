The "Star Wars" universe is full of iconic characters, with some of the best having never appeared on screen but still making waves with fans. But beyond intelligent life that populates the expansive space opera franchise, there is plenty of memorable bestiary distinguishing each world. Whether it's Ewoks or Porgs, everyone has their favorite creatures throughout the galaxy and its extensive film, television, and video game projects. But this time around, we're not talking about the best "Star Wars" creatures so much as the mightiest in the galaxy.

Whether it's monsters capable of immense physical strength or more cosmically potent figures, there is no shortage of incredibly formidable "Star Wars" creatures. The franchise has done an incredible job of introducing new planets, many of which with their own distinct fauna. The creatures that we're listing here are capable of making even an elite Imperial unit think twice before getting on their bad side.

These are the 10 strongest creatures in the "Star Wars" universe, ranked up to the most powerful in that galaxy far, far away.