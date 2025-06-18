Star Wars Will Finally Reveal What Happened To The Millennium Falcon Before The Force Awakens

The Millennium Falcon, even extending beyond the "Star Wars" galaxy, is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the history of pop culture, right up there with the DeLorean from "Back to the Future" or James Bond's Aston Martin DB5. Naturally, it was a big crowd-pleasing moment when the ship was revealed in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens," surprisingly not in the possession of Han Solo. So, what happened to the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy? How did Han lose his beloved ship? We're finally going to get an official answer to that question.

Per GamesRadar, Marvel Comics is set to publish a brand new five-issue miniseries this fall titled "Star Wars: Han Solo — Hunt for the Falcon." Set between the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," it's finally going to reveal exactly what happened with the Millennium Falcon during that period of time. The series is written by Rodney Barnes with artwork by Ramon Rosanas. We've also got several covers for the first issue for you to check out below.

As for the specifics of the story? The synopsis reads as follows:

In the time before "The Force Awakens," where is the Millennium Falcon?! Less than satisfied with a settled life, Han Solo lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure. The problem is, he can't find it. After enlisting a less than enthusiastic Chewbacca, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy. Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well, like the villainous scoundrel who stole the Falcon, Ducain.

Recall that "Solo: A Star Wars Story" revealed how Han got the Millennium Falcon in the first place from Lando Calrissian. From then on, the Falcon was Han's baby. That's why it always seemed odd that he'd lost possession of his prized ship by the time "The Force Awakens" picks up, with the film providing few details in regard to how that happened. As such, this is very much a story worth telling — and as these covers reveal, Lando will (naturally) be part of the proceedings as well.