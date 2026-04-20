A Marvel Comic Gave Daredevil His Own Version Of A Legendary Batman Story

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In 1986, Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns" plucked Batman out of the DC Universe's floating timeline the DC Universe and into the contemporary day. The book confronted the political issues of '80s America, from Ronald Reagan and the Cold War to fears of urban gang violence, and aged up Batman to account for that. Batman debuted in 1939's "Detective Comics" #27, so "The Dark Knight Returns" followed an over 50-years-old Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement. (Hence, "The Dark Knight Returns.")

"Dark Knight" has created a whole subgenre of stories about an aged superhero's final battle in a dark future. It's been the subject of sincere homage ("Old Man Logan," and in turn the 2017 film "Logan") and parody ("Darkwing Duck" episode "Time and Punishment"). Sometimes, the former goes so poorly it turns into the latter, e.g. "Spider-Man: Reign," which takes the "dark and gritty" tone and aesthetic so far it becomes a self-mockery. (In the dark future of "Spider-Man: Reign," Mary Jane dies from blood poisoning brought on by Peter Parker's radioactive semen. Yes, really.)

One of the most recent and effective examples was the 2025 three-issue mini-series "Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell." Writer Charles Soule (who wrote "Daredevil" from 2015 to 2018) teamed up with artist Steve McNiven to tell a possible ending to Matt Murdock's story. America has been devastated by an apparent nuclear war (evidenced by the ruined Brooklyn Bridge) and Daredevil has vanished because Matt Murdock has lost his radiation-bestowed enhanced senses. That is, until terrorists detonate a chemical bomb that restores Matt's powers, and he's drawn out for one last fight with Bullseye.

Again, plenty of superhero comics copy "Dark Knight Returns," but it feels appropriate this time because Frank Miller is also the most influential "Daredevil" writer ever. If you've ever wondered why Batman and Daredevil seem so similar, Miller's influential '80s comics are why.

"Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell" doesn't just draw on the story of "The Dark Knight Returns," either, but also on Miller's distinctive art.