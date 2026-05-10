An Arnold Schwarzenegger '90s Flop Bought Ad Space On The Space Shuttle's Exterior

As someone once said, space is the final frontier. For the last couple decades, the American government and its chief branch of space exploration, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (aka NASA if you're nasty), has slowed the country's efforts to continue venturing into that final frontier. Within the last week, however, that seems to be changing, as the launch of the Artemis II is a big step forward on behalf of the space program to get humans back to the moon, with the long-term goal of eventually establishing a base on the satellite planet. While various authorities have had wildly bizarre ideas about what the future of space exploration holds for humanity, one possibility which seems more likely than most is the idea of advertising in space. After all, "Ad Astra" did Paul Verhoeven one better by including a bunch of garish ad materials for actual real-life brands in the film's scenes on the moon, giving us a glimpse of what such a future might look like.

However, if things had gone as planned back in 1993, we might've seen a version of this future a lot sooner. As part of the frankly insane marketing blitz surrounding the June release of John McTiernan's "Last Action Hero," Columbia Pictures sought to try and get the film promoted on the side of a NASA rocket that was due to be launched around the movie's release. The eventual failure of this ambitious idea summed up the fate of "Last Action Hero" in a nutshell, as the movie turned out to be the first flop at the box office for star Arnold Schwarzenegger. For such a meta action-comedy, this incident ironically became the movie's best joke.