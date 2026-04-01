The Most Difficult Project Hail Mary Scene To Film, According To The Directors

If you thought getting rocketed to another solar system, linking up with an alien, and working together to save multiple worlds was hard enough, imagine actually trying to film all that. Don't let "Project Hail Mary" and its breakout box office success fool you — this big-budget adaptation was a massive risk and the furthest thing from a safe bet. Not that it looks that way from the outside looking in, of course. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are the authorities on making the impossible look impossibly easy.

That's what makes it even more fascinating to hear about the behind-the-scenes work involved in bringing "Project Hail Mary" to life. One would imagine that nothing posed a bigger challenge than pairing star Ryan Gosling with the alien Rocky (James Ortiz), animated through a mix of old-school puppeteering and cutting-edge visual effects. Or maybe it was the adapting process itself, with screenwriter Drew Goddard carefully picking and choosing what to preserve (or change) from author Andy Weir's original novel. To hear Lord and Miller tell it, it was none of the above.

Remember that stunning visual of astronaut Ryland Grace taking a spacewalk outside his ship and suddenly being bombarded by red "astrophage," the otherwise invisible algae-like organisms devouring the sun? Not only did that become one of the most enduring images of the film during its marketing, but it also doubled as the toughest scene to fully realize. Both directors said as much during a recent episode of The Big Picture podcast with Sean Fennessey. At roughly the 90-minute mark, Miller explained that this "took a while to R&D but, when we got it, it was crazy magical." He explained, "We get a moment to visualize what an [infrared] camera would be seeing and what's actually all around him."