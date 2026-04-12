Chris Pratt's Failed Audition For A Sci-Fi Classic Left The MCU Star Demoralized

The disastrous "Mercy" notwithstanding, Chris Pratt has had a pretty easy time over the last decade. The modern-day "Jurassic" movies might be rubbish, but they made a ton of money, as did "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and that's to say nothing of his "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. But Pratt's early career was anything but easy, and his failed audition for "Avatar" movies — which left him feeling unfit for an acting career — is just one part of the story.

To the casual fan, it may have seemed as though Pratt had a pretty straightforward ascent to stardom. He charmed viewers as the lovably oafish Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation" before getting his big break with 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," and the rest is history. But there's a lot more to the story, with Pratt struggling to land roles in multiple high-profile projects in the years prior to becoming Star-Lord/Peter Quill.

In the 2000s and early 2010s, Pratt auditioned for two Marvel roles and a DC superhero as well as trying out for J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies. As the actor told Jimmy Kimmel (via Variety), it got to the point where he began to severely doubt his abilities, with Pratt recalling thinking, "Well, I definitely don't have that it-factor they're looking for because they don't even want me to come back." Even Pratt's audition for "Guardians of the Galaxy" was only successful thanks to Dave Bautista saving the day. So no, Pratt didn't have an easy road to movie stardom, especially when you throw in the fact he also tried out for the "Avatar" films and faced a similarly negative response.