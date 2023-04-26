How Dave Bautista Saved Chris Pratt's Guardians Of The Galaxy Audition

The first "Guardians of the Galaxy" remains one of the high watermarks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that managed to capture lightning in a bottle, when it danced its way into theaters back in 2014. The long superhero saga that finally culminated with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" was a staggering accomplishment, balancing a multitude of beloved comic book characters with unrivaled action set pieces and high emotional stakes. But there was something special about the rag-tag group of misfits in James Gunn's far-out space opera that tapped into something truly magical.

The original rogues' gallery of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) overcame all odds to assemble one of the most unlikely team-ups in the history of the MCU. As the second theatrical release to kick off Marvel's Phase 5 after the fairly disappointing "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" is poised for a great run at the box office, but that will likely be the last go-around for these characters for the foreseeable future. Fans should prepare themselves for an emotional rollercoaster that could feature some major deaths that will shake the Guardians to their core.

The bond between the cast and their director has been well-documented after they all rallied around Gunn when he was unceremoniously fired for elicit comments and insensitive jokes that were dug up as part of a public smear campaign. Bautista and Pratt, in particular, were very vocal in their support at the time. Seeing the closeness they all share, it's difficult to imagine any other actors playing these roles, but Pratt may have never landed the part of Star-Lord if it wasn't for some choice words from Gunn during a crucial moment, and a last-minute save from Bautista during Pratt's original audition.