Chris Pratt's Mercy Is So Much Worse Than An Awful Movie – It's Bad For Society

Director Timur Bekmambetov's film "Mercy" (you can read our not-so-flattering review here) takes place in a near-future Los Angeles during a massive uptick in crime and homelessness. There is a meth epidemic, and hundreds of people now live in tents up and down Hollywood Boulevard. As a deterrent, the LAPD has installed a new A.I.-driven justice system called Mercy, which has expedited the previously lugubrious process of convicting and executing (!) criminals. Mercy is activated when a criminal is taken off the streets and strapped into a chair in a giant A.I. chamber. A virtual judge named Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson) then gives the criminal 90 minutes to plead their case. If the odds of their guilt still tops 96% at the end of those 90 minutes, Mercy kills them.

This system has been in place for a few years by the events of "Mercy," spelling out a grim dystopia. The premise might have one believe that "Mercy" is a dark warning for champions of A.I. At some point, we're going to become so complacent and unconcerned about societal issues that we're going to outsource our entire criminal justice system to an unfeeling, by-the-numbers machine. On paper, "Mercy" should have a similar vibe to Paul Verhoeven's "RoboCop," a violent satire about a police force that had been privatized by a money-grubbing corporation.

But in practice, "Mercy" is the opposite of "RoboCop." It's like if the OCP corporation from "RoboCop" got to make a movie about how great it was. "Mercy" argues that A.I. is an expected and natural tool that will be put into place soon enough. If it has any flaws, it's just because we humans haven't trained it well enough yet. Given that the film was produced by Amazon, "Mercy" comes across as corporate propaganda of the worst kind.