Battlestar Galactica's Darkest Episodes Paid Homage To The Greatest Sci-Fi Ending Of All Time

If you're going to rank the best movie endings ever, you have to include the conclusion to 1968's "Planet of the Apes." Everyone knows it: Astronaut George Taylor (Charlton Heston) discovers the remains of the Statue of Liberty and falls in complete despair. The topsy-turvy world he's found is really a ruined Earth, because humanity did not overcome their worst selves and instead destroyed their civilization in a nuclear war.

This is also one of the most parodied movie endings, ever. One of the best-known jokes on "The Simpsons" is probably the in-universe "Planet of the Apes" musical sequence, but I always laugh watching "Deep Space Homer" when Homer finally realizes, "Wait, Statue of Liberty? That was our planet!" and then falls to his knees, quoting Taylor's calls for damnation.

But has any dramatic ending ever equaled that of "Apes"? One that comes close is in the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica." The series opens with its heroes fleeing a nuclear apocalypse after the robotic Cylons destroy their creators' homeworlds, the 12 Colonies of Man. Galactica's desperate fleet then sets out to find the home of the mythical 13th tribe: Earth.

In season 4, episode 10, "Revelations," they find it. The fleet arrives in orbit of Earth, Admiral William Adama (Edward James Olmos) announces the jubilant news, and ships race to the surface. Then, smash cut to a clump of earth in Adama's hand as a Geiger radiation counter goes off. The episode ends with a panning shot of the entire main cast walking around a barren shoreline, revealing more and more charred ruins before ending on a shot of a destroyed city. They're all silent — save for President Roslin's (Mary McDonnell) bitter remark, "Earth" — but each one is feeling the same level of devastation Taylor felt seeing the Statue of Liberty.