The New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Ignoring One Of The Most Exciting Stories In All Of Tolkien

There's a lot of Middle-earth media coming out right now. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has jumped back several thousand years to fill in some critical ring-making lore. In 2027, Andy Serkis' "The Hunt for Gollum" will dive into the story after "The Hobbit," and now Stephen Colbert's upcoming Tolkien sequel "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past" will also fill in gaps in the original "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. These are all fun stories to adapt, but I think the powers that be at Warner Bros. and/or Amazon are ignoring one of the most exciting stories in all of J.R.R. Tolkien's work: The Angmar War.

What is the Angmar War? Technically, Tolkien doesn't use that term. It's a collective reference to one of the small but important series of events in the author's lore that helps set up a lot of the things we see in "The Lord of the Rings." We're not talking about something like "The Rings of Power," which goes way back to the Second Age of Middle-earth. This one is in the middle of the Third Age (the same one as the "Lord of the Rings" story), roughly 1,600 years before Frodo and company set out for Mordor. The war takes place in northwestern Middle-earth when the Witch-king (yes, the same dude we see in the War of the Ring) invades the area, which is controlled by three kingdoms of Men called Arthedain, Cardolan, and Rhudaur. The war lasts for several hundred years as armies of Men, the nearby Elves of Rivendell, and even a handful of Hobbits from the Shire fight a running war against the leader of the Ringwraiths and his Orc soldiers.