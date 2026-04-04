Battlestar Galactica Inspired Two Crucial Alien Races In The Mass Effect Video Games

BioWare's sci-fi video game series "Mass Effect" is becoming a TV series, but a crucial element of the story is player choice. The appeal of the games is that you get to be the main hero of a classical space opera story and shape the narrative by your own decisions. If the world and characters of "Mass Effect" ever seem archetypal, it's by design.

"Mass Effect" is built on homage to stories like "Star Wars," "Star Trek," and "Battlestar Galactica." In fact, two of the alien races in "Mass Effect," the quarians and their robotic creations the geth, have a backstory and conflict with deep parallels to humanity and the Cylons in the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica."

In the late 19th century (by Earth's calendar, anyway), quarians created the geth as a servant race, but the robot's data-sharing network gave rise to true artificial intelligence. Soon the geth were asking their masters, "Does this unit have a soul?" The quarians fearfully struck first to deactivate their creations and the geth responded in kind.

The geth prevailed in the subsequent war, wiping out most of the quarian population while a few million survivors fled in starships. In the "present day" of "Mass Effect," the geth maintain control of the quarian homeworld Rannoch, while the quarians are nomads living in a starship flotilla.

"Mass Effect" writer Chris L'Etoile has said (in this forum post) that the quarian culture and language was largely based on the Jewish diaspora. Some critics have in turn read the quarian/geth conflict as an allegory for Israel and Palestine, though debate which side is which. (Some note, for instance, the quarians' hooded outfits resemble Muslim hijabs.)

Looking to other science-fiction, though, the clearest parallels between quarians and geth are humanity and the Cylons in "Battlestar Galactica."