God Of War Prime Video Series Casts A Sci-Fi TV Veteran As The Goddess Freya
That faint rumbling you hear is the voices of millions of "Lost" fans crying out in unison, "Not Penny's boat!" No "God of War" adaptation would be complete without one of its most significant characters of all, Freya, and now we know the formidable acting talent recruited to bring her to life in the Prime Video series. It's just been announced that "Lost" veteran Sonya Walger has been cast in what will be a recurring role throughout the show.
Gamers are well familiar with the goddess of love who's (justifiably) angry pretty much all the time and a sizable presence opposite protagonist Kratos in both 2018's "God of War" and the game's sequel, "God of War Ragnarök." Amid the avalanche of casting news for the "God of War" series, however, Freya has remained conspicuously absent until now. While the live-action show will inevitably have to change certain aspects of the source material (we all got a taste of that with the rather divisive first-look image from the set), fans can rest assured that Freya will be portrayed with plenty of passion, fierceness, and fury with Walger in the role.
Here's Freya's official character description, courtesy of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios:
Freya is a Vanir goddess and princess who practices powerful, ancient magic. She is also Odin's ex-wife and the former Queen of the Valkyries in Asgard, a title bestowed upon her on her marriage day. She is strong, insightful, and filled with regrets. When Freya's unhappy marriage to Odin ended with her being exiled, she was cut off from her family, as well as her native land, Vanaheim. Freya has lived alone in Midgard for a century, a recluse in a hidden glade, feared by humans, and often referred to as the Witch of the Woods.
Sonya Walger's Freya will play a major role on the God of War TV series
It's safe to get excited for "God of War," especially now that actor Sonya Walger has officially been cast as the Vanir goddess Freya. Most well-known for playing the character Penny and starring in arguably the best-ever episode of "Lost," Walger has spent the last decade or so appearing in shows like ABC's "The Catch," "Get Shorty," and, perhaps most memorably, as the badass astronaut Molly Cobb in Apple TV's "For All Mankind." Even so, "God of War" marks her most significant role since 2022, and the character of Freya will undoubtedly leave quite the impression on viewers.
In the games, Freya is both an uneasy ally and a total wild card. Traditionally depicted as the wife of Odin (as seen in the "Thor" films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), 2018's "God of War" video game adds several neat layers to her as Odin's jilted wife, manipulated into an unhappy marriage and stolen away from her people. After the game ends on a point of no return for both Kratos and Freya, "Ragnarök" pays this off brilliantly and further explores her character. With the Prime Video series already greenlit for two seasons, it's easy to imagine Freya's arc breaking down neatly between both.
Walger joins a packed "God of War" cast alongside Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as his son Atreus, "Severance" star Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Max Parker as Heimdall, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn as Brok, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur. The series is set to debut on Prime Video on a to-be-announced date, likely in 2027.