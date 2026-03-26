God Of War Prime Video Series Casts A Sci-Fi TV Veteran As The Goddess Freya

That faint rumbling you hear is the voices of millions of "Lost" fans crying out in unison, "Not Penny's boat!" No "God of War" adaptation would be complete without one of its most significant characters of all, Freya, and now we know the formidable acting talent recruited to bring her to life in the Prime Video series. It's just been announced that "Lost" veteran Sonya Walger has been cast in what will be a recurring role throughout the show.

Gamers are well familiar with the goddess of love who's (justifiably) angry pretty much all the time and a sizable presence opposite protagonist Kratos in both 2018's "God of War" and the game's sequel, "God of War Ragnarök." Amid the avalanche of casting news for the "God of War" series, however, Freya has remained conspicuously absent until now. While the live-action show will inevitably have to change certain aspects of the source material (we all got a taste of that with the rather divisive first-look image from the set), fans can rest assured that Freya will be portrayed with plenty of passion, fierceness, and fury with Walger in the role.

Here's Freya's official character description, courtesy of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios: