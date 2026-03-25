Move Over, Dune Popcorn Bucket: There's An Official Sandworm Bluetooth Speaker Now
It's been a few years, but you might recall that the first "Dune" movie got fans super excited to head to theaters, and it wasn't just because they were about to begin one of the next great sci-fi film franchises. Sure, that helped, but there was also the infamous "Dune" popcorn bucket.
The "Dune" popcorn bucket looked like it was made specifically to be enjoyed by, um, adults. While the bucket itself was innocuous enough, the lid was adorned with a plastic sandworm whose mouth was lined with rubber bristles that reminded many of some kind of gratifying contraption for certain solo activities. In fact, the reaction to the "Dune" popcorn bucket resulted in not only a "Saturday Night Live" sketch but the creation of a more intentionally provocative container for "Deadpool & Wolverine."
But it's time for the "Dune" popcorn bucket to take a backseat, because a new "Dune" collectible has arrived, and it takes the adult appeal to an entirely new, somewhat unsettling level. We're talking about the official "Dune" sandworm bluetooth speaker from the Legendary Shop. And you can bet plenty of fans are going to crank up the speaker's bass to get that sandworm vibrating, if you catch my drift.
Take a closer look at the "Dune" sandworm bluetooth speaker below.
The Dune sandworm bluetooth speaker takes us further from God's light
If you don't think that this "Dune" sandworm bluetooth speaker will be used the wrong way, well, just listen to how it's described on the Legendary Shop website:
More than just a visual centerpiece, this speaker delivers immersive sound with a full-range speaker and bass radiator, making it ideal for music and audiobook playback. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls and voice assistant access.
A bass radiator and hand-free features? Yeah, nice try, Satan. But don't worry if you're not going to thump that thang, because the speaker also has some more innocent features that fans can enjoy. As the product page notes:
But the real magic lies in its cinematic sound effects and sleep mode. With five authentic sandworm sound effects and a 60-minute ambient desert travel track, this speaker doubles as a sleep machine, lulling you into dreams of spice and sand beneath the twin moons of Arrakis.
All right, that's pretty cool. If you don't end up, uh, ruining the speaker with your body, you can enjoy these cool features that will help you with a far less sinful activity in bed. Now, if we could just get a bluetooth speaker that looked like the actual thumpers from the movie, that would be neat.
You can buy the "Dune" sandworm bluetooth speaker at the Legendary Shop for $79.95 right now. Also, on the off-chance you haven't already, be sure and check out the "Dune: Part Three" trailer ahead of the film's scheduled arrival on December 18, 2026.