Move Over, Dune Popcorn Bucket: There's An Official Sandworm Bluetooth Speaker Now

It's been a few years, but you might recall that the first "Dune" movie got fans super excited to head to theaters, and it wasn't just because they were about to begin one of the next great sci-fi film franchises. Sure, that helped, but there was also the infamous "Dune" popcorn bucket.

The "Dune" popcorn bucket looked like it was made specifically to be enjoyed by, um, adults. While the bucket itself was innocuous enough, the lid was adorned with a plastic sandworm whose mouth was lined with rubber bristles that reminded many of some kind of gratifying contraption for certain solo activities. In fact, the reaction to the "Dune" popcorn bucket resulted in not only a "Saturday Night Live" sketch but the creation of a more intentionally provocative container for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

But it's time for the "Dune" popcorn bucket to take a backseat, because a new "Dune" collectible has arrived, and it takes the adult appeal to an entirely new, somewhat unsettling level. We're talking about the official "Dune" sandworm bluetooth speaker from the Legendary Shop. And you can bet plenty of fans are going to crank up the speaker's bass to get that sandworm vibrating, if you catch my drift.

Take a closer look at the "Dune" sandworm bluetooth speaker below.