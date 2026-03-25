Murder, She Wrote Movie Has Found The Perfect Angela Lansbury Replacement

It's extremely difficult to picture anyone in the role of Jessica Fletcher other than Angela Lansbury. The original "Murder, She Wrote" TV series lasted a gangbusters 264 episodes over the course of 12 seasons, running from 1984 all the way through 1996. Lansbury received 12 Emmy nominations for the series, and it was a regular staple in many American households. "Murder, She Wrote" might be described as a cozy mystery, following a sweet but determined mystery author, Fletcher, who solved murders in the small town of Cabot Cove, Maine, and later expanded to other cities.

There have been a few efforts to reboot "Murder, She Wrote" over the years. In 2013, it was reported that Octavia Spencer was on the docket for playing the lead in a new series. Spencer's character would be a hospital administrator who self-publishes mystery novels on the side and gets involved in amateur sleuthing along the way. The original plan was for Spencer to be named Jessica Fletcher, but after some objections from Lansbury herself, they decided to change the character's name. Sadly, that version eventually fell apart.

Back in 2023, /Film reported that "Dumb Money" writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo were adapting "Murder, She Wrote" as a feature film. The new movie was to take place in Cabot Cove and feature Jessica Fletcher as the lead character. The plan was to make Jessica a more complex, nuanced character this time. No actors had been announced. Until now.

According to a new report from Variety, the new "Murder, She Wrote" movie will star Jamie Lee Curtis as Jessica. This is perfect casting, and the film is currently eyeballing a December 2027 release.