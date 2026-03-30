What Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Elim Garak Looks Like In Real Life
Elim Garak, it could be argued, is one of the most interesting characters on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and that's saying something. Garak was first introduced in the show's second episode, "Past Prologue" (January 10, 1993), when he walked up to Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig) and struck up a conversation in an uncomfortably familiar fashion. Garak is a Cardassian, and the only Cardassian on board Deep Space Nine, choosing to remain on the station after the Cardassian Empire had been kicked out of Bajor. His past and his presence on the station were both a mystery, and Dr. Bashir didn't trust him.
Actor Andrew Robinson played Garak, and he has said in interviews that the reason Garak began speaking to Dr. Bashir in the first place is because he was sexually attracted to the good doctor. /Film's own Danielle Ryan once theorized that the relationship that formed between Garak and Dr. Bashir was one of the most important in all of "Star Trek."
Garak was always a moral question mark, seemingly willing to bend and break rules for Machiavellian reasons. His past would be revealed eventually, and Trekkies would learn he was a member of the Obsidian Order, which was essentially the Cardassian Secret Service. Some of what he did on the show is morally dubious at best.
And yet, he's an immensely likeable character. Andrew Robinson brought a smarmy confidence to the character that made him aloof, salacious, and fascinating. He only appeared in 33 episodes of "Deep Space Nine," but he was invaluable.
Andrew Robinson had a long career prior to "Deep Space Nine," and might have been best known for his role as the murderous Scorpio in Don Siegel's 1971 cop flick "Dirty Harry."
Meet Andrew Robinson
Andrew Robinson, like so many professional actors, first got into his craft when he was in high school and college. He studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and landed his first professional gigs sometime in the mid-1960s, appearing on stage in New York. According to the special features on the "Dirty Harry" DVD, director Don Siegel and co-star Clint Eastwood selected Robinson to play the killer Scorpio after he had appeared in a stage adaptation of Dostoyevsky's "The Idiot." It was his first film role, and it allowed Robinson to leave a mark. He was appropriately maniacal, and commanded attention.
Throughout the 1970s, Robinson began landing many supporting roles on various hit TV shows, ranging from Westerns like "Bonanza" to detective shows like "Ironside" and "Kojak." He had a notable role on the soap opera "Ryan's Hope." He was everywhere. On the big screen, he had supporting roles in the Walter Matthau film "Charley Varrick," and "The Drowning Pool." The 1980s continued to provide TV roles, although in 1987, he landed his first proper cinematic leading role, playing the weak-willed Larry in Clive Barker's horror classic "Hellraiser." At the end of that movie, Larry is skinned (!) by his evil brother, and Robinson briefly played Larry's brother Frank ... wearing Larry's skin. It's a standout performance in a striking and excellent movie.
Robinson rarely got to play "nice guys," it seems, likely because his performance as the Scorpio killer was so powerful. Listing all of his TV credits here would take too long. In an interview with the Great Link website, Robinson says that he originally auditioned to play Odo on "Deep Space Nine," alongside fellow actors Gerrit Graham and ultimate role-winner Rene Auberjonois (a distant relative of Napoleon).
Andrew Robinson didn't know anything about Star Trek before Deep Space Nine
For Andrew Robinson, Garak was just another gig. He didn't know anything about "Star Trek" or Cardassians. He just wanted yet another TV job in his long list of TV jobs. In the Great Link interview, he said:
"This 'Star Trek' phenomenon just blows my mind. I was not a 'Star Trek' fan. I had no idea what I was in for. If someone had told me that from that one episode what I was getting involved in, I wouldn't have believed him. Would not at all. But the writers fell in love with the character, which is the greatest thing to happen to an actor, and they loved writing the one-liners and the attitude Garak brought in. He was originally just there to give the Julian Bashir character a foil."
After "Deep Space Nine," Robinson went right back to being a prolific TV and supporting actor. While "Star Trek" was on the air, he played a notable character on the short-lived superhero series "M.A.N.T.I.S." He landed a recurring role on the hit TV series "JAG" and even appeared in and directed episodes of "Judging Amy." He is currently slated to appear in the upcoming TV series "Spider-Noir" opposite Nicolas Cage, which will debut on May 25, 2026. He got to return briefly to the role of Garak, albeit in voice form, for the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." He played a parallel universe version of the character ... who was married to Dr. Bashir. All that flirtation and subtext that Robinson brought to the role in 1993 finally paid off over 30 years later.
Robinson, now 84, doesn't seem to have any career regrets.