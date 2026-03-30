What Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Elim Garak Looks Like In Real Life

Elim Garak, it could be argued, is one of the most interesting characters on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and that's saying something. Garak was first introduced in the show's second episode, "Past Prologue" (January 10, 1993), when he walked up to Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig) and struck up a conversation in an uncomfortably familiar fashion. Garak is a Cardassian, and the only Cardassian on board Deep Space Nine, choosing to remain on the station after the Cardassian Empire had been kicked out of Bajor. His past and his presence on the station were both a mystery, and Dr. Bashir didn't trust him.

Actor Andrew Robinson played Garak, and he has said in interviews that the reason Garak began speaking to Dr. Bashir in the first place is because he was sexually attracted to the good doctor. /Film's own Danielle Ryan once theorized that the relationship that formed between Garak and Dr. Bashir was one of the most important in all of "Star Trek."

Garak was always a moral question mark, seemingly willing to bend and break rules for Machiavellian reasons. His past would be revealed eventually, and Trekkies would learn he was a member of the Obsidian Order, which was essentially the Cardassian Secret Service. Some of what he did on the show is morally dubious at best.

And yet, he's an immensely likeable character. Andrew Robinson brought a smarmy confidence to the character that made him aloof, salacious, and fascinating. He only appeared in 33 episodes of "Deep Space Nine," but he was invaluable.

Andrew Robinson had a long career prior to "Deep Space Nine," and might have been best known for his role as the murderous Scorpio in Don Siegel's 1971 cop flick "Dirty Harry."