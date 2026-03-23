Send Help Deleted Scene Reveals Rachel McAdams Making A Pivotal Discovery [Exclusive]

Sam Raimi is a treasured filmmaker who has done everything from low-budget gems like "The Evil Dead" to game-changing blockbusters like "Spider-Man." But he returned to the world of horror this year with his latest thriller, "Send Help," which you can soon watch at home. In honor of the movie's release on Digital on March 24, we've got an exclusive, deleted scene for you to check out.

The movie is led by Rachel McAdams (Linda Liddle) and Dylan O'Brien (Bradley Preston), two business colleagues who become stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. Despite their differences, they must work together to stay alive. The clip takes place shortly after they wind up marooned on the island, with Linda trying to make the most of it for both of their sake.

"Send Help" features McAdams being delightfully unhinged, and this clip showcases just a tiny taste of that. We see her getting unreasonably excited about finding bamboo, which allows her to craft various survival items. She even manages to catch a fish with a makeshift spear. In the movie, Linda auditioned for "Survivor," albeit unsuccessfully. Once she catches that fish, Linda even makes a point to yell, "Not Survivor material, my ass!"

It's a perfectly entertaining scene, but Raimi opted to cut it from the final product. It's difficult to criticize the decision, as one of the movie's biggest strengths is that it moves so quickly with little downtime. Knowing what to cut and what to keep is a big part of that. That's Raimi's years of experience at work.