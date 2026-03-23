Send Help Deleted Scene Reveals Rachel McAdams Making A Pivotal Discovery [Exclusive]
Sam Raimi is a treasured filmmaker who has done everything from low-budget gems like "The Evil Dead" to game-changing blockbusters like "Spider-Man." But he returned to the world of horror this year with his latest thriller, "Send Help," which you can soon watch at home. In honor of the movie's release on Digital on March 24, we've got an exclusive, deleted scene for you to check out.
The movie is led by Rachel McAdams (Linda Liddle) and Dylan O'Brien (Bradley Preston), two business colleagues who become stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. Despite their differences, they must work together to stay alive. The clip takes place shortly after they wind up marooned on the island, with Linda trying to make the most of it for both of their sake.
"Send Help" features McAdams being delightfully unhinged, and this clip showcases just a tiny taste of that. We see her getting unreasonably excited about finding bamboo, which allows her to craft various survival items. She even manages to catch a fish with a makeshift spear. In the movie, Linda auditioned for "Survivor," albeit unsuccessfully. Once she catches that fish, Linda even makes a point to yell, "Not Survivor material, my ass!"
It's a perfectly entertaining scene, but Raimi opted to cut it from the final product. It's difficult to criticize the decision, as one of the movie's biggest strengths is that it moves so quickly with little downtime. Knowing what to cut and what to keep is a big part of that. That's Raimi's years of experience at work.
Send Help comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD in April too
Sam Raimi's latest will be available on Digital from retailers such as Apple TV, Fandango, and Google Play as of Tuesday, March 24. Fortunately, for physical media lovers out there, the movie is also coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD next month, with the disc hitting shelves on Tuesday, April 21. The studio also boasts that it includes more than two hours of bonus features. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly.
"Send Help" was Raimi's first horror movie in 17 years and topped the box office in its debut. It has since gone on to make nearly $100 million worldwide, becoming one of the year's biggest horror hits thus far. It's harder and harder to get audiences to turn up for original movies these days, making what it accomplished all the more impressive. Again, it's a testament to Raimi's ability to thrill an audience.
This was the director's first movie behind the camera since 2022's blockbuster "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It's currently unclear what his next directorial feature will be, but he's teaming up with horror legend Jordan Peele as a producer on an adaptation of "Portrait of God". He's also producing not one but two new "Evil Dead" movies in the form of this year's "Evil Dead Burn" and the forthcoming "Evil Dead Wrath."
"Send Help" is available on Digital on March 24, 2026.