How To Watch Sam Raimi's Send Help At Home

Rachel McAdams is a true swiss army knife of an actor. Want someone who can just as easily play a middle-aged mom quietly having an existential crisis in filmmaker Kelly Fremon Craig's (sadly underseen) Judy Blume adaptation "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." as she can deliver an unexpected gut-buster like "Oh no, he died!" in the marvelous action/comedy "Game Night"? She's your gal. Sam Raimi knows that, too, which is why the "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" legend made up for giving McAdams little to do in his sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" by casting her in his long-awaited return to the horror/comedy realm, "Send Help."

Directed by Raimi from a script credited to Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (the 2009 "Friday the 13th" remake), "Send Help" makes for a great companion piece to Raimi's last venture into the world of non-franchise fare with 2009's "Drag Me to Hell" ... in that it's deliciously gross, funny, and here to remind everyone that capitalism will turn you into a monster if you let it. But where "Drag Me to Hell" was more of a morality tale, "Send Help" is basically an antihero story about McAdams' Linda Liddle, an awkward but courteous and dedicated office drone still clinging to the notion that her workplace is a meritocracy, turning the tables on her scuzzball nepo baby boss Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien in peak d-bag mode) when a plane crash leaves them stranded on a remote island.

A hit in theaters with critics and general audiences alike (read /Film's review here), "Send Help" will become available on digital starting on March 24, 2026, with its physical media package following a month later on April 21. In this case, however, the latter will also come loaded with lots of additional material.