How To Watch Sam Raimi's Send Help At Home
Rachel McAdams is a true swiss army knife of an actor. Want someone who can just as easily play a middle-aged mom quietly having an existential crisis in filmmaker Kelly Fremon Craig's (sadly underseen) Judy Blume adaptation "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." as she can deliver an unexpected gut-buster like "Oh no, he died!" in the marvelous action/comedy "Game Night"? She's your gal. Sam Raimi knows that, too, which is why the "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" legend made up for giving McAdams little to do in his sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" by casting her in his long-awaited return to the horror/comedy realm, "Send Help."
Directed by Raimi from a script credited to Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (the 2009 "Friday the 13th" remake), "Send Help" makes for a great companion piece to Raimi's last venture into the world of non-franchise fare with 2009's "Drag Me to Hell" ... in that it's deliciously gross, funny, and here to remind everyone that capitalism will turn you into a monster if you let it. But where "Drag Me to Hell" was more of a morality tale, "Send Help" is basically an antihero story about McAdams' Linda Liddle, an awkward but courteous and dedicated office drone still clinging to the notion that her workplace is a meritocracy, turning the tables on her scuzzball nepo baby boss Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien in peak d-bag mode) when a plane crash leaves them stranded on a remote island.
A hit in theaters with critics and general audiences alike (read /Film's review here), "Send Help" will become available on digital starting on March 24, 2026, with its physical media package following a month later on April 21. In this case, however, the latter will also come loaded with lots of additional material.
Send Help's physical media package will feature hours of bonus content
If the plot of "Send Help" sounds familiar, that's probably because it has more than a few things in common with a certain Best Picture Oscar-nominated movie from a few years back (which I won't spoil for those who've yet to see it). Some predictable twists and turns aside, though, the film still has a blast driving its message fully home (in our capitalistic hellscape, no one gets ahead in business by being decent) thanks to Sam Raimi's livewire directorial touch and Rachel McAdams' equally outlandish and zany performance. Raimi, in particular, creates some ingeniously dynamic imagery here in collaboration with his "Spider-Man 2" cinematographer Bill Pope (including some comically extreme closeups and a shot from the POV of a charging warthog), all the while dousing his cast in projectile blood and vomit just the way you'd want him to. The result is a gleefully gooey hoot.
Throw in a Danny Elfman score featuring all of his classic gonzo quirks, and that's all the more reason to check out "Send Help" in the highest quality format available. But if you still need further incentive to consider picking the movie up on 4K Ultra HD and DVD this spring, just know that the film's physical media package will include "over two hours of extensive bonus features, including early versions of key scenes, behind-the-scenes looks at production and sound design, and entertaining bloopers from the set." If not, never fear, "Send Help" will also be available at the usual going rate to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and so forth, beginning, again, on Tuesday, March 24.