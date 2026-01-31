Sam Raimi's Send Help Is A Secret Horror Remake Of An Acclaimed Oscar Nominated Film

This article contains spoilers for "Send Help."

Sam Raimi's new thriller "Send Help" follows the adventures of Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams), a hardworking employee in the planning and strategy department of a wealthy, high-profile company. Linda is an employee the company cannot survive without, but her toil is rarely recognized, or even actively ignored, by her smarmy, less qualified bosses. The company's new CEO, Bradley (Dylan O'Brien), actively dislikes Linda right away, recoiling from her mousy appearance and pointing out that she smells of her tuna lunches. The tables turn when, on their way to a notable business summit, their plane crashes into the ocean, leaving Linda and Bradley stranded alone together on a lost tropical island.

Linda, as it so happens, is a "Survivor" fanatic and has spent years practicing wilderness survival skills, so she is right at home. Bradley, meanwhile, has no applicable survival skills whatsoever. Indeed, his only skills seem to be schmoozing, playing golf, and being generally cruel to his employees. Linda, because she is such a kind and decent person, nurses Bradley back to health (he sustained an injury in the crash), and carefully begins to explain that here, on this island, she wields all the power. Bradley begins to realize that his golfing and bullying skills are not the least bit useful.

Just reading that premise, one might immediately be reminded of the ending of Ruben Östlund's 2022 satire "Triangle of Sadness," a film that was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Both films are very much about how wealthy, disconnected a-holes, when plunged into a survival situation on a remote tropical island, become completely helpless. Only their perceived "underlings" can take control of the situation with their applicable survival skills.