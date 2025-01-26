This 2022 Arthouse Gem Was Basically Gilligan's Island

Ruben Östlund's 2022 film "Triangle of Sadness" was an unlikely Oscar darling, earning nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It didn't win, but it was odd to see the Academy Awards recognize a movie with an extended ship-wide vomit sequence. The premise of "Triangle of Sadness" was simple and wicked. A group of wealthy know-nothings — including Instagram influencers, Russian oligarchs, and other ancillary money-hoarders — gathered on a luxury yacht for an anything-goes-type pleasure cruise. The ship's staff have shifted into "the customer is always right" mode, and have to entertain each of the oligarch's weird whims (Swim party! Whee!), even if it interrupts the natural flow of the ship's operations.

The weather starts getting rough. The yacht lurches through the ocean waves. During a fancy dinner party, all the guests become queasy. Despite the courage of the fearless crew, the cookies all were tossed. "Triangle of Sadness" features a good 15 to 20 minutes of rich people barfing all over themselves as their toilets back up and flood everything with feces. It was one of the funniest scenes of its year.

The ship sets ground on the shore of this uncharted desert isle. The wealthy survivors have no survival skills whatsoever, and begin fighting over bags of pretzels they salvaged from the wreckage. The only person with any survival skills is Abigail (Dolly de Leon), and her ability to start a fire and catch a fish essentially puts her in charge. In exchange for her services, she claims the most comfortable sleeping arrangement, and coerces the empty-headed hunk Carl (Harris Dickinson) into performing sexual favors.

Imagine if the bulk of the characters in "Triangle of Sadness" are Mr. and Mrs. Howell, and that Abigail is Mary Ann, and you have an identical premise as Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Only more bleak and wicked.