Are You There God? It's Me Margaret Director Kelly Fremon Craig Can Feel Your Pain [Exclusive Interview]

When I interviewed you and [executive producer James L. Brooks] for "The Edge of Seventeen," he said the key to a universal story is specificity. This movie is nothing but specific moments. I was not an 11-year-old girl in 1970, but everything felt so granular to the point where I cringed and I laughed and I recognized it. Can you talk about finding those moments?

I think that's the magic of Judy Blume. That's why I fell in love with her books. There was so much truth in those details. I found myself in those, so in a lot of ways I was trying to deliver her. You know what I mean? And in a lot of ways when I think about it, she shaped me as a writer, because I got, at that age, how important that was, to see yourself reflected in those little details. All those things are important to me.

I also like the tiniest things. I like, especially at this age, to see all the messiness. I liked that her hair was not done great, and it was greasy. I liked that people's clothes are rumpled and their shoes are dirty, those type of things. There was actually one thing that just knocked me out. When I walked into the costume room and Anne Roth, who's a legendary costume designer, just being in her presence, you learn so much, but I walked in and she had put Margaret in one dingy, white sock and one clean, white sock. And I said, "That is it. That is it. That's the age. That's exactly right." And that's a detail that probably no one ... it doesn't really show up anywhere in the movie, but I know that it's right, and that feels good.

In this film and in "The Edge of Seventeen," there's a detail I wish more coming-of-age movies really latched onto: How when you're that age, every day is the most important day of your life, and every event is a defining moment. There's no such thing as yesterday or tomorrow. Today is all that matters.

Yes, exactly. I feel like the stakes feel so enormous at that age. Everything feels like life and death. And when you look back, you can laugh, because it's kind of funny, but at the time it's not at all.

There's an empathy in this movie about this. I think a lot of people my age reach an age where it's like, "Man, I was such an idiot when I was a kid," as opposed to thinking, "I wasn't an idiot. I was working with what I knew, and what I knew was not enough."

Yes, yes. Oh, I think that's so beautifully articulated. That is exactly right. You're working with what you know. You're doing the best you can with the tools you have, which are not many at that age. At least I didn't have many.

And I will say that when I was younger, when I was a kid, I didn't read this book. And I'll be perfectly honest. Growing up, even the librarian told me, "Oh, that's a girl's book."

Yes, uh-huh. [nodding with recognition]

Now see a lot of parents my age who are making sure their sons are reading stories with female heroes, reading books by female authors, and the tide is shifting.

I'm so glad.

Can you talk about how you wanted to make a movie to make sure we kill that dead, the idea of there being a "girl book" or a "girl movie"?

I so want to kill that dead. I am so desperate to kill that dead. Because there is this feeling that if you're a girl, you can watch a boy movie, but if you're a boy, you can't watch a girl movie. And I think that's so silly and ridiculous. But I have to say, what's exciting about this is, when boys and men do come to see it, I think most of them walk in, "Oh, this is not going to be for me," and then they're surprised. They're surprised that they relate. So it's exciting to see that surprise, but I hope we get to a place where they're not surprised.

Back to specificity, I cannot directly relate to Margaret's events, but the very small humiliations and triumph are things that I feel in my heart.

Yes, totally. Yeah, me too.