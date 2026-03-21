The Madison Episode 4 Finally Reveals Paul Clyburn's Tragic Past

Well, we knew Taylor Sheridan was taking some risks with "The Madison," but it seems pretty much every character in this show is horribly aggrieved or traumatized in some way. Whereas the creator's previous shows balanced drama and tragedy with levity and action, "The Madison" is immersed in grief from the outset and now Matthew Fox's Paul Clyburn has been confirmed as yet another character reeling from an unthinkable loss. Episode four and six of "The Madison" confirm that Paul lost his wife prior to moving to Montana, in what sounds like a horrific road accident.

"The Madison" began with two shocking character deaths, wherein Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox's Preston and Paul Clyburn perished in a plane crash. It was a shock not only to the Clyburn family but to viewers who'd been promised a show starring Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer. But creator Taylor Sheridan wasn't going to waste a star of Russell's magnitude entirely, and brought Preston back via multiple flashback scenes that tell the story of Preston and Stacy Clyburn's (Pfeiffer) marriage.

We saw a little less of Paul, however. Fox's character seemed to love the Montana wilderness just as much as his older brother, but his background remained somewhat mysterious. There was the sense that he'd lost something and was in the Madison River Valley to recover, but we never actually learned much about Paul's past. Now, the final three episodes of "The Madison" have revealed much more about his tragic history, confirming that, like Stacy, he too was a widower.