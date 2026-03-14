Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Episode 1 Features Two Shocking Character Deaths
This article contains spoilers for "The Madison" episode 1.
Death is a routine thing in most of Taylor Sheridan's TV shows — heck, it's becoming a depressing trend in the "Yellowstone" franchise. But even knowing that, "The Madison" episode 1 features two character demises that are genuinely shocking. After a storm cuts their fishing trip short, brothers Preston (Kurt Russell) and Paul Clyburn (Matthew Fox) get into a plane crash on their way back to civilization and bite the dust. It's a dramatic introduction to the series, and somewhat surprising even though Sheridan's shows are synonymous with tragedies.
So, why is it shocking, you ask? Well, episode 1 leads us to believe that Preston and Paul are going to be major players on "The Madison," as they get a lot of screen time prior to the crash. This is also Kurt Russell we are talking about — one of the biggest actors in Hollywood — and Sheridan disposes of his character not long into the premiere. It's a bold move, and while death is a lazy trope in other Sheridan shows, it pays off here.
Preston's tragedy ultimately sets up a story about his wife, Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer), and their family dealing with their grief while exploring Montana. Thus far, "The Madison" deals with the subject of death through a sentimental and intimate lens that's quite different from Sheridan's other small-screen projects, and it's quite refreshing. What's more, Russell doesn't seem mad about his character being offed so early in season 1.
Kurt Russell is happy with how The Madison turned out
Preston and Paul Clyburn might be dead, but who knows? Maybe the characters can still factor into the story via flashback sequences moving forward? That's a big hypothetical for now, but it seems that Russell is more than happy for Michelle Pfeiffer to get most of the attention. As he told Entertainment Weekly:
"I was very happy about that, because I really like what 'The Madison' is. It's a smart show. He's a really good writer — Taylor's excellent, and Michelle's great, and she's really great in this show. Talking about awards — I think they're going to be looking Michelle's way."
Russell also noted that "The Madison" challenges Sheridan's biggest weakness, as the story is mostly centering a woman's perspective. Sheridan's shows have received backlash for their depiction of women characters in the past, but it remains to be seen if "The Madison" will change the minds of critics who've taken issue with them. That said, the series is very different from his previous work, and some of the naysayers might be surprised by how enjoyable the first episode is.
The first three episodes of "The Madison" season 1 are streaming now on Paramount+.