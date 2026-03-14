Taylor Sheridan's The Madison Episode 1 Features Two Shocking Character Deaths

This article contains spoilers for "The Madison" episode 1.

Death is a routine thing in most of Taylor Sheridan's TV shows — heck, it's becoming a depressing trend in the "Yellowstone" franchise. But even knowing that, "The Madison" episode 1 features two character demises that are genuinely shocking. After a storm cuts their fishing trip short, brothers Preston (Kurt Russell) and Paul Clyburn (Matthew Fox) get into a plane crash on their way back to civilization and bite the dust. It's a dramatic introduction to the series, and somewhat surprising even though Sheridan's shows are synonymous with tragedies.

So, why is it shocking, you ask? Well, episode 1 leads us to believe that Preston and Paul are going to be major players on "The Madison," as they get a lot of screen time prior to the crash. This is also Kurt Russell we are talking about — one of the biggest actors in Hollywood — and Sheridan disposes of his character not long into the premiere. It's a bold move, and while death is a lazy trope in other Sheridan shows, it pays off here.

Preston's tragedy ultimately sets up a story about his wife, Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer), and their family dealing with their grief while exploring Montana. Thus far, "The Madison" deals with the subject of death through a sentimental and intimate lens that's quite different from Sheridan's other small-screen projects, and it's quite refreshing. What's more, Russell doesn't seem mad about his character being offed so early in season 1.