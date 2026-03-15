The Madison Fans Need To Watch This Kurt Russell And Matthew Fox Western Horror Movie

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Madison" episode 1.

Whenever Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox team up for a project, their characters suffer. I won't get into the specifics about what happens to them in Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison," but it isn't good. Be that as it may, they get to enjoy some soul-enriching fishing beforehand, which can't be said about their respective cowboys in "Bone Tomahawk."

Directed by S. Craig Zahler, "Bone Tomahawk" is an overlooked Western that received plaudits from no less than Stephen King. Mind you, it's also one of the few Westerns that gives King's stories a run for their money in the horror department. Its plot follows Russell's sheriff and Fox's gunslinger characters as they lead a posse to save a kidnapped married woman (Lili Simmons) from a tribe of bloodthirsty cannibals. But can our heroes survive the dangers of the frontier and reach the cannibals' corner of the West in time?

"Bone Tomahawk" is a treat for Western fans — and Russell agrees. While the movies are vastly different overall, Russell believes "Bone Tomahawk" is similar to "Tombstone" since they each boast authentic Old West dialogue (and star Russell, of course). That's high praise from the actor, seeing as "Tombstone" is often regarded as one of the greatest Westerns of all time.

Fox has echoed Russell's praise of Zahler's debut feature, and he jumped at the opportunity to work with his co-star at the time. With that in mind, here's what Fox had to say about saddling up for his first collaboration with his "The Madison" cohort.