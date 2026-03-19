Netflix Is Giving Stranger Things: The Complete Series An Amazing 4K/Blu-Ray Box Set
Physical media fans who also enjoy sci-fi anchored in '80s nostalgia, rejoice! Arrow Video has announced a new collaboration with Netflix that will bring "Stranger Things: The Complete Series" to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix doesn't typically do much by way of physical media, so this is quite a welcome surprise.
The full box set releases on July 27 in the UK and July 28 in the US and Canada. It's available for pre-order right now at Arrow's website here. For those unfamiliar with Arrow, the company does great work, giving impressive releases to mainstream hits and cult favorites alike. (Arrow brought David Lynch's "Dune" to 4K in 2021, for example.) It's hard to think of a better home for the show outside of Netflix. The collection will be available through all major in-store and online retailers across all territories.
As for the box set itself, there will be two versions: Special and Deluxe editions. The Special goes for $180 on Blu-ray and $200 on 4K, while the Deluxe goes for $215 on Blu-ray and $230 on 4K. The releases feature an array of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, interviews, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Recent releases like "Superman" have fallen victim to the worst physical media trend of studios skimping on the special features, so for hardcore fans of this show, this is undoubtedly welcome news.
The Deluxe Edition is presented in custom packaging featuring newly-commissioned artwork, as well as a 148-page booklet, exclusive art cards, a Hellfire Club patch, double-sided posters for each season, and more.
"We always dreamed that Stranger Things could be owned in its entirety," said Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the series, "not just as a collector's set, but as a way to preserve the show for decades to come."
The Stranger Things 4K and Blu-ray release is a welcome change for Netflix
Historically, Netflix has not released a lot of its movies or TV shows on Blu-ray, 4K, or DVD over the years. (Thankfully, several high-end Netflix movies have made it into the Criterion Collection recently.) Before Paramount swooped in to buy the company instead, Netflix's potential purchase of Warner Bros. was viewed as a death blow for physical media. The fact that the streamer releasing "Stranger Things," one of its most popular shows ever by a long shot, on disc is nothing shy of a welcome change of events. Dean Lawson, Arrow Films' Director of Sales and Marketing, had this to say about it:
"Working with the Netflix team and the Duffer Brothers to bring the definitive physical media release of Stranger Things to fans has been a phenomenal project for Arrow to be a part of. The show is colossal in influence and scale, is beloved globally, has transcended generations, and has been a huge part of the cultural conversation for nearly 10 years now. We at Arrow are thrilled to play a part in bringing this landmark show to physical media and believe we've created a boxset that fans will be delighted to own, packed with bonus features, curios, and memorabilia from the world of Stranger Things."
Netflix's stance on physical media was so maddening that creators like Mike Flanagan ("Midnight Mass") were actually happy that his show got pirated. One can only hope that this release means that Netflix will experiment more in the future with other such box sets. I personally would shell out money for 4K/Blu-ray versions of quite a few Netflix movies. They might be leaving money on the table.
What bonus features does the Stranger Things 4K and Blu-ray release have?
Meanwhile, this franchise is currently in the midst of expanding at Netflix. "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" is a new animated series coming our way. There's also another possible spin-off, but that's yet to be given the green light by the streamer officially.
Circling back to the box set, as mentioned, Arrow didn't skimp on the special features for this one. Below, we have a breakdown of what's included in both editions. The full list of special features is as follows:
-
High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray / 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation of all forty-two episodes across five series and twenty-five discs
-
Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
-
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
-
Optional audio description tracks
-
Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos*
-
Interviews with the cast and crew
-
Behind-the-scenes featurettes
-
Set tours
-
Bloopers
-
Palace Arcade alloy-zinc coin-token*
-
Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch*
-
Exclusive Hellfire Club d20 dice*
-
Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons*
-
Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert*
-
Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert*
-
Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map*
-
148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing on the making of the series from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton, Kyle Dixon & more*
*Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition