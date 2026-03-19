Netflix Is Giving Stranger Things: The Complete Series An Amazing 4K/Blu-Ray Box Set

Physical media fans who also enjoy sci-fi anchored in '80s nostalgia, rejoice! Arrow Video has announced a new collaboration with Netflix that will bring "Stranger Things: The Complete Series" to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. Netflix doesn't typically do much by way of physical media, so this is quite a welcome surprise.

The full box set releases on July 27 in the UK and July 28 in the US and Canada. It's available for pre-order right now at Arrow's website here. For those unfamiliar with Arrow, the company does great work, giving impressive releases to mainstream hits and cult favorites alike. (Arrow brought David Lynch's "Dune" to 4K in 2021, for example.) It's hard to think of a better home for the show outside of Netflix. The collection will be available through all major in-store and online retailers across all territories.

As for the box set itself, there will be two versions: Special and Deluxe editions. The Special goes for $180 on Blu-ray and $200 on 4K, while the Deluxe goes for $215 on Blu-ray and $230 on 4K. The releases feature an array of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, interviews, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Recent releases like "Superman" have fallen victim to the worst physical media trend of studios skimping on the special features, so for hardcore fans of this show, this is undoubtedly welcome news.

Arrow Video

The Deluxe Edition is presented in custom packaging featuring newly-commissioned artwork, as well as a 148-page booklet, exclusive art cards, a Hellfire Club patch, double-sided posters for each season, and more.

"We always dreamed that Stranger Things could be owned in its entirety," said Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the series, "not just as a collector's set, but as a way to preserve the show for decades to come."