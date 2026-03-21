Peaky Blinders Creator Says The Immortal Man Gives Tommy Shelby The Ending He Actually Deserves [Exclusive]

Who knew that ending a popular series on its own terms could become its own double-edged sword? As much as the folks behind "Lost" or "Game of Thrones" would probably kill to be in that position, the reality is slightly different for "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight. Fans will forever have their own individual rankings for each season of the hit BBC series, but most would agree that the sixth and final one ultimately ended things on a high note. Having dispatched his last foe and barely avoided ending his own life, Tommy literally rides off on a white horse (in stark contrast to the black one he strolls into town on in the series premiere) to an uncertain fate as a man reborn. How do you top an ending like that?

According to Knight: by making an even better one in "The Immortal Man." Most mere mortals would've felt a certain amount of pressure to raise the bar even higher and craft a conclusion that surpasses what came before, but not him. I asked him this very question during a recent interview for /Film, which he politely brushed aside. In fact, it doesn't appear that it even entered his mind that fans would hold the ending of the original series in such high regard compared to the extended epilogue provided by the film. Still, he had his reasons why he felt Tommy's story needed to end differently from the show, as he explained: