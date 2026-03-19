Invincible Season 4 Introduces A Villain With The Same Plan As Marvel's Thanos

Spoilers for "Invincible" seasons 4 episodes 1-3.

The main villains of "Invincible" are always going to be the Viltrumites, the super-strong alien empire that Mark's (Steven Yeun) dad Nolan/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) comes from. But as of the season 4 premiere, "Making The World A Better Place," those alien warlords aren't the show's best comparison to Marvel Cinematic Universe big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Enter Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys). The reptilian alter ego of normal man David Anders, Dinosaurus sees a world about to collapse from climate change. So, he wants to kill as many people as possible to cull Earth's numbers and save human civilization at reduced capacity. He's grateful for the "Invincible War" last season that did a big chunk of his job for him, but now he wants to kill Mark because he knows Invincible will only save more people.

"Your war cost so many lives. I know you think that's a tragedy, but you're wrong. Our planet is overburdened and dying. We're choking on our own filth, stupidly breeding like rabbits as we stumble towards extinction," Dinosaurus proclaims. (It should be clear why a mass extinction-obsessed villain has a dinosaur-inspired design and name.)

In the original Marvel Comics, Thanos (created by writer/artist Jim Starlin) was in love with Death herself. He united the Infinity Gems to kill half the universe as an offering to his unrequited love. The movies stripped out that motive (leaving Lady Death to debut on "Agatha All Along") and reinterpreted Thanos as obsessed with a cosmic "balance," wanting to kill half the universe to leave a more sustainable environment behind for survivors.

Like Thanos, any nobility to Dinosaurus' goals is overshadowed by the brutality of his methods.