One Of 2025's Best Animated Movies Never Stood A Chance Against KPop Demon Hunters (And That's A Shame)

The 2026 Oscars have come and gone, and the biggest Cinderella story of the evening was "K-Pop Demon Hunters." The film went from a movie Sony Pictures Animation dumped on Netflix to one Netflix initially underestimated in favor of "In Your Dreams" as a K-pop musical about demon hunting, only to emerge as arguably the biggest film of 2025. It forced Netflix to partner with Mattel to produce toys, and it helped force the platform to partner with AMC to screen the hit animated musical in theaters. And, in the end, "K-Pop Demon Hunters" won not only Best Animated Feature, but also Best Original Song for "Golden."

It was a well-deserved victory for Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, even if it meant the Best Animated Feature race was over months before it even began. Other movies just as deserving of praise and awards never stood a chance. Such is the case with "Little Amélie or the Character of Rain."

Directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, the film is an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical novel "The Character of Rain" by Amélie Nothomb. It follows the titular French-speaking Amélie (Emmylou Homs), born to Belgian parents living in Japan in the 1960s. Amélie is so slow to develop at birth that a doctor tells her parents she's just "a vegetable." But when her grandmother visits the family one day and gives little Amélie some Belgian white chocolate, she immediately gains the ability to walk and talk with a better lexicon than most adults. Oh, and Amélie is also convinced that she's a god.

"Little Amélie" is one of the best movies of 2025, and even if the Academy was never going to reward it, it is still worth checking out.