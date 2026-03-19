How Much Money The Bride! Could Lose At The Box Office

Filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal's punk-rock-monster-crime-odyssey feminist essay "The Bride!" hit theaters on February 26, 2026, and it is most assuredly going to become a go-to slumber party film for Goth kids and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" attendees for the next 15 years. Its righteous indignation, zany energy, violent defiance, and amazing performance will be remembered by the right people. It's a cult movie in the making, and it's one of the best films of 2026 so far.

But to paraphrase the immortal Bruce Campbell, a blockbuster is when a million people see a movie 10 times, a cult movie is when 10 people see a movie a million times, and "The Bride!" seems fated to be the latter. Gyllenhaal's film was made for a budget of $90 million, but it has only earned roughly $21 million at the box office at the time of writing, making it a legit bomb. It's also divided critics, having earned a mere 57% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 289 reviews. /Film's own Chris Evangelista gave "The Bride!" an 8/10 in his review, but there's nothing to suggest the film will enjoy a commercial resurgence.

Variety has the scoop on just how much money "The Bride!" could end up costing Warner Bros. Once marketing costs are factored in, it appears the film could lose as much as $90 million. Mind you, that hardly makes it one of the biggest bombs of all time, but it's still not a great result for the studio. At the same time, a movie's box office performance isn't necessarily a reflection of its quality or even its estimation in the eyes of the public. Indeed, as Variety pointed out, WB only recently lost about $100 million on filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's Best Picture Oscar winner "One Battle After Another."