How Much Money The Bride! Could Lose At The Box Office
Filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal's punk-rock-monster-crime-odyssey feminist essay "The Bride!" hit theaters on February 26, 2026, and it is most assuredly going to become a go-to slumber party film for Goth kids and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" attendees for the next 15 years. Its righteous indignation, zany energy, violent defiance, and amazing performance will be remembered by the right people. It's a cult movie in the making, and it's one of the best films of 2026 so far.
But to paraphrase the immortal Bruce Campbell, a blockbuster is when a million people see a movie 10 times, a cult movie is when 10 people see a movie a million times, and "The Bride!" seems fated to be the latter. Gyllenhaal's film was made for a budget of $90 million, but it has only earned roughly $21 million at the box office at the time of writing, making it a legit bomb. It's also divided critics, having earned a mere 57% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 289 reviews. /Film's own Chris Evangelista gave "The Bride!" an 8/10 in his review, but there's nothing to suggest the film will enjoy a commercial resurgence.
Variety has the scoop on just how much money "The Bride!" could end up costing Warner Bros. Once marketing costs are factored in, it appears the film could lose as much as $90 million. Mind you, that hardly makes it one of the biggest bombs of all time, but it's still not a great result for the studio. At the same time, a movie's box office performance isn't necessarily a reflection of its quality or even its estimation in the eyes of the public. Indeed, as Variety pointed out, WB only recently lost about $100 million on filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's Best Picture Oscar winner "One Battle After Another."
The Bride! is a bomb, but that doesn't mean it's insignificant
It's worth pointing out that both "The Bride!" and "One Battle After Another" were released under the watchful eyes of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. If those names sound familiar, it's probably because you kept hearing them being thanked by the winners at the 2026 Oscars ceremony. Along with "One Battle After Another," the pair greenlit filmmaker Ryan Coogler's multi-Oscar-winning horror blockbuster "Sinners" and filmmaker Zach Cregger's "Weapons," the hit horror movie that took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Amy Madigan's turn as the villainous Aunt Gladys.
De Luca and Abdy had a pretty strong 2025 overall, in fact. Together, the pair and WB set a new box office record by releasing multiple movies that opened with at least $40 million in domestic theaters. That includes massive successes like "A Minecraft Movie" and "The Conjuring: Last Rites," along with the aforementioned Oscar darlings.
The financial losses of "The Bride!" and "One Battle After Another," however, are seen as being the "end of a hot streak" for WB, De Luca, and Abdy. Recall that the adage in Hollywood is that you're only as hot as your most recent film. As such, it doesn't seem to matter that "Last Rites" and "A Minecraft Movie" made piles of cash since, well, "The Bride!" bombed, and that's all that matters in the here and now.
But again, these financial games shouldn't be significant to us common ticket buyers. After all, we simply want to fork over our money so we can watch some entertaining, complex, unique, and/or otherwise challenging flicks. "The Bride!" may be losing money, but that doesn't mean it's not great or meaningful.
Warner Bros. wasn't wrong to make The Bride! even though it lost money
"The Bride!" will, I predict, ultimately have a great deal of cultural penetration. Keep an eye out at Halloween festivals and parties this October, and I assure you that many, many women will go dressed as Jessie Buckley's version of the Bride, while their Goth boyfriends will dress up as Christian Bale's soulful version of Frankenstein. It's already some people's favorite movie, I'm certain.
But the movie's failure comes at a very odd time in the history of our crumbling film industry. Warner Bros. is on the verge of being acquired by Paramount/Skydance, which would turn the two historical studios into a giant mushy squid-like blob. Meanwhile, WB CEO David Zaslav stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal, and no one is quite sure what will happen with respect to this new studio's creative output. (Call it Warnermount.) One can say with relative certainty that giant mergers rarely spell out good things for daring, original artists. It seems more likely this new studio will triple down on franchises and well-known properties, pouring more money into fewer films. Again, mergers aren't known for being synonymous with "creative risks" or "filmmaker-friendly environs."
"The Bride!" was made because someone was willing to let an interesting artist like Maggie Gyllenhaal make a wild feminist parable that re-stages the meaning of "Bride of Frankenstein." Even so, one can bet that its financial failure will be used as an excuse to avoid financing similar movies in the future, while the film itself will be openly referred to as a "bad investment" at some point. But "The Bride!" was never going to be a box office smash — it was always going to be your new favorite movie.