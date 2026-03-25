Marshals Villain Actor Michael Cudlitz Played One Of DC's Most Terrifying Bad Guys

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michael Cudlitz is one of those reliable character actors who not everyone knows by name, but they probably recognize him from a great performance. His work as Abraham on "The Walking Dead" concluded with one of the show's most upsetting deaths, and he also had a small but memorable role on "Lost" quite some time ago. In the world of television, he's been just about everywhere, with over 120 credits to his name according to IMDb.

Most recently, he entered the "Yellowstone" universe in episode 3 of "Marshals" as Randall Clegg, a rival of the Dutton family. Given that the "Yellowstone" fanbase is quite sizable and that this is one of the biggest new shows of the season, it's likely to put Cudlitz on a lot of people's radar. In this case, he's in full bad guy mode, something we're sure to see more of as the show's first season continues to unfold. But this is far from the first time that he's played a baddie on a big TV show.

Back when The CW was still a haven for DC fans before the Arrowverse came to an end in 2023, Cudlitz played one of the most legendary villains from the pages of DC Comics. Namely, Lex Luthor, Superman's arch-nemesis, in the series "Superman & Lois." Though not technically part of the Arrowverse, it was one of the last DC shows to air on the network before Warner Bros. and The CW pulled the plug on the whole enterprise.

Cudlitz had a memorable part to play in the proceedings, making his debut in season 3 and sticking with the show until the end in season 4.