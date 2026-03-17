The Madison's Cade Harris Starred In One Of The Best Kids Movie Franchises Of The 90s

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "The Madison."

Episode 2 of "The Madison" introduces a kind cowboy by the name of Cade Harris. This helpful stranger is played by Kevin Zegers, who's best-known for starring in the first four "Air Bud" movies in the 1990s. While beloved family sports comedies might seem unrelated to Taylor Sheridan's protracted exploration of grief, the original "Air Bud" actually shared quite a lot in common with "The Madison."

"Yellowstone" might have been full of wild moments, but creator Taylor Sheridan has dialed down the outlandishness for his latest series. "The Madison" sees the wealthy Clyburn family relocate to the Madison River valley in Montana following the death of Kurt Russell's Preston Clyburn. With his widow Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer) leading the charge, Preston's daughters, two nieces, son-in-law, and Stacy herself decide to embrace the bucolic charm of rural Montana in an attempt to feel closer to their dearly departed and rediscover themselves. It certainly makes for some drama, but the whole thing is much more grounded and naturalistic than most Taylor Sheridan TV shows.

"The Madison" also has more heart than your typical Sheridan offering. It turns out the people of Montana are actually pretty sensitive, caring, and hospitable. And so far, no character has embodied the warmth of native Montanans more than Cade, who arrives at the Clyburns' rustic retreat in episode 2 bearing gifts and a generally affable energy that Stacy almost immediately embraces. Many viewers were likely similarly taken in by Cade's charm only to miss the fact that he is, indeed, the same actor who portrayed Josh Framm in the "Air Bud" film series.