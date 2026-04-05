The First X-Men Movie's Low Budget Led To An Unexpected Fight Club Connection

On his online commentary track for "X-Men," head screenwriter David Hayter shared that since the film's creatives were already working with a pretty steep budget for the movie, and they had no idea if it would succeed, they saved a few dollars by tweaking the opening animation for "Fight Club."

The title sequence animation for "Fight Club" was designed by graphic artist P. Scott Makela and represented the neural network in the Narrator's (Edward Norton) brain. Synapses fire and pulse with electricity as we travel through his mind along to a score by The Chemical Brothers, and it's a pretty cool and postmodern bit of art that totally fits with "Fight Club." Similarly, in "X-Men," Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) explains mutation while we watch a similar visual of synapses firing, though it doesn't work quite as well as the original version.

Thankfully, "X-Men" then goes into its stellar first scene featuring a young Magneto (Brett Morris) using his powers to twist the gates at a Nazi concentration camp, and the movie actually gets going. Hayter may not have been able to convince anyone at Fox to give the film its own title sequence, but he did finally give Magneto a concrete, canonical reason for wearing his silly helmet. In the end, "X-Men" was a massive box office hit while "Fight Club" became a box office bomb turned cult hit, which makes the whole credit-snatching thing kind of funny. Now I just want to see the "X-Men" opening with that Chemical Brothers score, for science.