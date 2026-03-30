Every Character In The Simpsons Has Four Fingers — Except One

Every fan knows that characters on "The Simpsons" have four fingers. But there's one character who has a full 10 digits: God. The almighty has appeared numerous times on TV's longest-running primetime scripted series, and remains the only character in the show's history to have five fingers on each hand and five toes on each foot.

It's hard to imagine but long before Disney acquired Fox "The Simpsons" was actually quite a subversive show. The animated sitcom took aim at every aspect of culture and rarely made apologies for it. During its early years it was even met with pushback from the likes of George Bush Sr. who in 1992 famously said he wanted American families to be "a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons." The show responded directly, with Bart calling attention to the weak U.S. economy under Bush's presidency by saying, "Hey, we're just like the Waltons. We're praying for an end to the depression, too."

Religious groups also spoke out against the show. When "The Simpsons" debuted in 1989, schools took the bizarre step of banning a T-shirt featuring the phrase, "Bart Simpson 'Underachiever': And Proud of It, Man!" and believers took the opportunity to weigh in. Founder of Christian organization Focus on the Family, James Dobson, wrote in his book "Dr. Dobson's Handbook of Family Advice" that the offending shirt was merely encouraging "hard-core underachievers who seem determined to fail in school." It was ridiculous at the time, but even more so looking back. This is, after all, a show about a family who regularly attends church and which even depicts God himself. What's more, "The Simpsons" gave God the privilege of being the only character with a full set of digits.