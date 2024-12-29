Why So Many Cartoon Characters Wear White Gloves

According to Nicholas Sammond's "Birth of an Industry," (via Vox), the author explained that animated characters were linked to vaudeville performances and blackface minstrel shows of that era. Once you know this, it becomes an eye-opening discovery that you can't unsee.

Sammond explains that they "weren't just like minstrels, they were minstrels." Characters worse loose, baggy clothes, had painted faces, and most importantly wore white gloves. For Walt Disney's creation, Mickey Mouse, he didn't initially wear them, as they are absent from his public debut in the revolutionary "Steamboat Willie." It would be a year until in the short animation, "The Osprey House" Mickey would slip on what would become compulsory with other characters. Even after vaudeville shows were phased out, the gloves worn by cartoon characters weren't.

It wasn't just coming from the Disney camp either. Besides Mickey and Goofy keeping their prints of whatever jovial antics they got involved in, Bugs Bunny also wore gloves and has done so ever since. While it might have been a sign of the times, it also was a simple technique for animators. Sure, every character might've had a different face but whether they were big or small, a hero or a villain, one glove really did fit all for a lengthy period of time.