Why So Many Cartoon Characters Only Have 4 Fingers

What do Mickey Mouse, Homer Simpson, and SpongeBob SquarePants have in common? Not much, apart from the fact that they're all beloved, easily recognizable cartoon characters. But they also share one design aspect: All of these characters sport four fingers instead of five. Once you notice, you'll never be able to un-see it. This four-fingered cartoon design isn't solely limited to the aforementioned examples, as you'll notice this quirk on most of your favorite animated characters, from everyone in "Dexter's Laboratory" to all humans in "Futurama." In most cases, fewer fingers are generally attributed to anthropomorphic creatures or those who are considered alien to a fictional story's setting.

Why has this design choice become a semi-standard animation practice? Is it simply a by-product of the whimsy that these cartoons embrace, where everything is exaggerated to suit its limitless essence? Let's look at Mickey Mouse as an example, who sports a round, circular design that is traditionally associated with characters meant to appear warm and friendly. As the original animators for Mickey had to maintain consistency with his circular design, drawing three white-gloved fingers and a thumb proved much easier. Adding an extra finger made Mickey's hands look overcrowded, drawing too much attention to an aspect that should feel seamless with the rest of the animation. Moreover, the extra space provided by the missing finger also helped animate clearer hand gestures, especially during scenes that were fast-paced and action-heavy.

Let's look into the other possible reasons behind this widespread animation choice.