Here's How You Can Watch Disney's Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs In 4K

Heigh-ho! Before Disney yet again tarnishes the beautiful animated memories of the classics that built the studio with a live-action remake, the studio is continuing its 100th-anniversary celebrations with a 4K restoration of the 1937 classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," their very first feature-length film. The restoration comes to Disney+ on October 16, 2023, and it's also available on 4K UHD, including a special Disney 100 SteelBook, starting October 10.

This news comes after Disney released a 4K restoration of "Cinderella" earlier this year, which restored the original colors and the grandeur of the film and helped preserve it for new generations. For this new 4K restoration, the studio tapped the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team as well as artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the same team who worked on the "Cinderella" restoration, which included artist Michael Giaimo (now the production designer for "Wish"), as well as legendary animator/director Eric Goldberg (who led the hand-drawn animation team for the spectacular upcoming short "Once Upon a Studio" and also co-directed "Pocahontas" and the best segment of "Fantasia 2000").

"As the very first Walt Disney feature, Mike Giaimo and I felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful, and as accurate to the original colors, as we could," said Goldberg in a press statement. "The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved, and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day. I hope our work inspires future generations of animation artists to fully appreciate the masterful talent and care that has gone into this landmark film."

Kevin Schaeffer, director of Restoration for Walt Disney Studios, added, "We are incredibly excited to go back to Walt's original negative and use current state-of-the-art technology to restore this stunning classic to its original beauty."