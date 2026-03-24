ABC Canceled This Ambitious, Scientifically Accurate Sci-Fi Show Way Too Soon

In the history of television, there are many canceled sci-fi shows that deserve second-chances. From "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles," which was killed by Fox, to "Star Trek: Enterprise," the list of axed sci-fi series is full of gems that never made it beyond moderate cult status. But 2009's "Defying Gravity" didn't even get that far. The ABC sci-fi series barely made it past the halfway point of its debut season, with the network pulling the plug prematurely. Naturally, the fans that had followed along weren't exactly delighted to see it canned just as it was getting good.

If you've never heard of "Defying Gravity" you're not alone. The series debuted on ABC in August 2009 and was canceled just two months later. Despite 13 episodes being made, only eight ever made it to air. That was a shame as, despite starting out with a strong soap opera sensibility, the show was just starting to expand the sci-fi elements of its story as it was pulled from broadcast.

"Defying Gravity" followed eight astronauts sent on a six-year mission to space to explore the Solar System. While that's an excuse for a surprising amount of sex scenes for a network show, there's also a mystery at the heart of the series which revolves around a storage pod containing something known as Beta. Ron Livingston summed up "Defying Gravity" best in a promotional interview, during which he said, "A lot of the fun is the discovery mission to the planets, and then a lot of the fun is how these people are going to get along and who's going to sleep with who." As it went on, however, it seemed as though the space exploration and sci-fi elements were going to become much more prominent.