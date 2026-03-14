Mark Hamill's Sci-Fi Anthology Series Streaming On Hulu Has Major The Twilight Zone Vibes
In 2017, Hulu unleashed one of the stranger "Twilight Zone" clones with "Dimension 404." The show was an anthology series that told six sci-fi stories with a comedic bent that set it apart from other shows of its kind. But the series, which only lasted one season, also made no attempt to downplay the "Twilight Zone" influence, beginning each episode with a sequence that might not have featured the great Rod Serling, but did feature the next best thing: Mark Hamill.
"The Twilight Zone" was a pioneer in the sci-fi genre, and it's still a major source of inspiration to this day. Aside from inspiring multiple reboots of the show itself, Rod Serling's seminal sci-fi anthology gave rise to everything from classic horror films to "Goosebumps" stories. Heck, "The Twilight Zone" even influenced "The Sopranos."
Then there are, of course, the endless shows that are essentially "Twilight Zone" remakes. Even while it was on the air, other creators and networks tried to emulate its success, with Roald Dahl attempting his own creepy anthology series, "Way Out," which ultimately failed. Even today, we see "Twilight Zone" clones cropping up, and we recently saw the actual show return with comedian-turned-horror-maestro Jordan Peele hosting. Just prior to Peele's version of the series, however, we got something truly strange — a show that seemed to emerge from the Twilight Zone itself before disappearing back into the cosmic ether once again: "Dimension 404."
Dimension 404 was an internet-themed Twilight Zone from a YouTube studio
"The Twilight Zone" is arguably the greatest TV anthology series ever made. Trying to recapture the magic is always difficult, and sadly, "Dimension 404" didn't come close. That said, the creators did at least try to branch out from Rod Serling's original formula, taking a more light-hearted approach and, rather than a general sci-fi horror tone, focusing on subject matter related to the internet age.
"Dimension 404" hails from RocketJump, a digital production studio that made its name on YouTube, racking up 9 million subscribers to date. The company made the leap to full-fledged TV shows with "RocketJump: The Show," which premiered on Hulu back in 2015. "Dimension 404" was the studio's second TV project, which once again went to Hulu via a partnership with Lionsgate Television.
At the time, co-creator Dez Dolly announced the series (via Variety) as being "Inspired by our favorite anthologies and the notion that the Web is a truly strange place where anything is possible." The inspiration is immediately obvious to anyone even vaguely familiar with "The Twilight Zone," as each episode of the 2017 show opens with a sequence narrated by Mark Hamill in a clear homage to Rod Serling's famous intros. "In the darkest depths of cyber space, there is another world," announces Hamill. "A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable. Stories unlike any ever told until now. Do not click Back. Do not reload. We have reconnected to ... Dimension 404."
You can see a fictionalized account of how the RocketJump team came to hire Hamill in a video posted to the YouTube channel. That clip also gives you a good idea of the humor involved in the show itself, which will either pique your interest or turn you off completely.
Dimension 404 isn't the greatest sci-fi anthology series, but it has its charms
Most "Dimension 404" episodes showcase an unmistakably YouTube-inspired form of comedy. Depending on your sensibility, that either helps differentiate it from "The Twilight Zone" in a fun and quirky way, or is just sort of irritating in a way that makes "Dimension 404" seem like someone asked, "What if we did 'Black Mirror,' but worse?"
The show does feature some familiar faces, including Joel McHale, Patton Oswalt, and Constance Wu. It also has some decent enough story ideas. One episode focuses on a cartoon that may help unlock the key to time travel, while another is about apocalyptic energy drinks. Yet another features a sentient cube of meat created by the NSA. It's gross.
Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the series managed to hit 80% on the Tomatometer, but that's based on just 10 reviews. The sole review from a "top critic" came from The Atlantic's Sophie Gilbert, who wasn't too impressed, describing "Dimension 404" as "less 'Black Mirror' and more 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?'" That isn't actually a criticism, considering nothing has ever topped "Are You Afraid of the Dark" for kid-friendly horror. But Gilbert also wrote that the series "doesn't seem fully committed to its 'darkest depths of cyberspace' pitch."
Unsurprisingly, then, "Dimension 404" didn't make /Film's list of the best TV shows like "The Twilight Zone." But if you like a more light-hearted approach to your sci-fi anthology fare, then you may well like some episodes of the short-lived series, which is available on Disney+ and is free on Tubi.