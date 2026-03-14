Mark Hamill's Sci-Fi Anthology Series Streaming On Hulu Has Major The Twilight Zone Vibes

In 2017, Hulu unleashed one of the stranger "Twilight Zone" clones with "Dimension 404." The show was an anthology series that told six sci-fi stories with a comedic bent that set it apart from other shows of its kind. But the series, which only lasted one season, also made no attempt to downplay the "Twilight Zone" influence, beginning each episode with a sequence that might not have featured the great Rod Serling, but did feature the next best thing: Mark Hamill.

"The Twilight Zone" was a pioneer in the sci-fi genre, and it's still a major source of inspiration to this day. Aside from inspiring multiple reboots of the show itself, Rod Serling's seminal sci-fi anthology gave rise to everything from classic horror films to "Goosebumps" stories. Heck, "The Twilight Zone" even influenced "The Sopranos."

Then there are, of course, the endless shows that are essentially "Twilight Zone" remakes. Even while it was on the air, other creators and networks tried to emulate its success, with Roald Dahl attempting his own creepy anthology series, "Way Out," which ultimately failed. Even today, we see "Twilight Zone" clones cropping up, and we recently saw the actual show return with comedian-turned-horror-maestro Jordan Peele hosting. Just prior to Peele's version of the series, however, we got something truly strange — a show that seemed to emerge from the Twilight Zone itself before disappearing back into the cosmic ether once again: "Dimension 404."