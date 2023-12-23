How The Twilight Zone Influenced The Sopranos

When the first episode of "The Twilight Zone" aired, "The Sopranos" creator David Chase was a freshman in high school. As Chase himself put it in a recent column for Variety, the show "made a mammoth impression." The series, with its bold anthology format and its love of the surreal, would go on to have a clear influence on how Chase went about his own TV show, despite its more serialized and realistic format. "The Twilight Zone" might've technically ended in 1964, but it stuck in Chase's mind long afterward.

"From the opening, where writer Rod Serling came out in his herringbone jacket with his cigarette and introduced the show: That, in itself, was entertaining," Chase wrote. "I just wanted to hear what Rod had to say about the mystery of the universe this time out." Serling was a writer with a lot to say about American culture, and despite the many restrictions of working in TV at the time, he managed to use his show's format to speak his mind. Chase talked about one of his favorite episodes, "I Shot an Arrow Into the Air," and how it used its premise as an avenue for social commentary, a technique Chase himself was happy to use:

"The arguments the astronauts had touched on themes in American life, like all the episodes did, just like when Tony Soprano says, 'I have the feeling I came in at the end.' That wasn't about the Mafia."

Sure enough, the sci-fi/fantasy elements were to "The Twilight Zone" what the mafia elements were to "The Sopranos" — a roundabout way of talking about regular life in contemporary America.