Marshals Episode 3: The Broken Rock Tribes Borrow A Wild Tactic From John Dutton Himself

"Yellowstone" expertly blended naturalistic drama with soapy nonsense from the very beginning. The pilot, "Daybreak," saw Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) having wholly believable, heartfelt conversations about the inevitable pain of their son moving away from home. It also saw Kevin Costner's John Dutton blowing up entire swathes of land to divert rivers as one grand "f you" to real estate developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston). Now, "Marshals" has replayed the same storyline, only this time its the Broken Rock Reservation doing the exploding.

"Marshals" is a strange spin-off: It's basically "Yellowstone" minus Taylor Sheridan and a bunch of important characters. John Dutton is long gone following his controversial death in "Yellowstone" season 5, as is Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton, who perished at the hands of his sister that same season. But Kayce and his son Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) are still there, alongside Mo Brings Plenty's Mo and Gil Birmingham's Chief Thomas Rainwater. So what you have is a show set in the same place as "Yellowstone" featuring many of the same characters, but with a CBS crime procedural veneer.

When you think about it, such a thing seems doomed to never match the success of "Yellowstone." Given that, you might expect the series to do all it can to differentiate itself from the mothership show with original storylines. Doing so would help justify the fact that, with "Marshals," there's still a lot of story to be told about this fictional section of Montana's Paradise Valley. Episode 3, however, with its callbacks to "Daybreak," seems to prove the opposite.