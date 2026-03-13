Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Episode 3 Sets Up A Big Showdown (With No Monsters)

This article contains major spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, episode 3, "Secrets."

One of the most anticipated showdowns is finally happening on "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." No, we're not talking about Godzilla and/or Kong coming face-to-face with Titan X. Heck, we're not even talking about another fight between the long-feuding Godzilla and Kong. Rather, season 2, episode 3 of the MonsterVerse series, which is titled "Secrets," set up a clash between Bill Randa (Anders Holm) and younger Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell).

"Secrets" has diverging plotlines, with the older Shaw (Kurt Russell), Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira), and Kentaro (Ren Watabe) going rogue in an attempt to track down Titan X. Meanwhile, Cate (Anna Sawai) struggles with feelings of guilt after unleashing Titan X upon the world at the end of the "Monarch" season 2 premiere, which mirrored a jarring moment from the "Jurassic World" movies. Most importantly, though, at the very end of the aptly-titled "Secrets," a long hidden secret gets exposed.

During most of the flashbacks in the episode, Keiko and the younger Shaw are left alone in a mysterious seaside town after Bill departs. This leads to some tension, which ultimately boils over into romance between them. This is problematic because, as we know, Keiko and Bill are together. Their love triangle is once again boiling over.

Later on in the episode, Keiko writes Shaw a letter, informing him that she loves him but that her heart belongs to Bill. That's seemingly all there is to that. However, the very end of the episode then sees a young Hiroshi unearth the letter in 1962, which Bill subsequently finds, leaving us on a tense, emotional cliffhanger.