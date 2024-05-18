Why Does Godzilla Hate Kong? The Fictional Feud Explained

In Greg Keyes and Drew Johnson's comic book "Godzilla: Dominion," a prequel to "Godzilla vs. Kong," we learn that Godzilla has the power to tap into the entire world an feel what is happening across the planet as if it was his skin. This is how Godzilla knows whenever there is a Titan wrecking havoc, and how the kaiju knows where Kong, his rival, is at all times.

But why does Godzilla consider Kong his rival? The answer, or at least the closest thing to it, is in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." This film introduces the idea of Godzilla being alive for millions of years. Even though they were powerful, Godzilla's species was slowly decimated by MUTOs (the creatures from 2014's "Godzilla"), while at the same time they also engaged in war against Kong's species in the Hollow Earth. The film explained that Skar King once led Kong's species, and used the enslaved Titan Shimo to kill many of Godzilla's kind before trying and conquer the surface world. It wasn't until Godzilla himself defeated Skar King and imprisoned him and his army in the Hollow Earth that the surface was saved.

So, no wonder Godzilla would hate every member of the Kong species, as they helped destroy his kind. And yet, it makes sense that Godzilla and Kong are reluctant allies, as Godzilla and Kong are among the last remaining beings from that ancestral war. Their pain, and their might, brings them together as buddies.