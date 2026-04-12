Chris Pratt Made A Bold Move During His Moneyball Audition With Brad Pitt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2011, a pre-"Guardians of the Galaxy" Chris Pratt played injured Oakland Athletics catcher Scott Hatteberg in "Moneyball." It was a significant role for the actor, who was yet to become the major star he is today. But he almost missed out on the film altogether after director Bennett Miller was left unimpressed with his initial audition. That is, until Pratt took charge and kicked the filmmaker and star/producer Brad Pitt out of their own audition room.

A movie about unorthodox, statistics-based scouting methods in professional baseball has no business being as engrossing and memorable as 2011's "Moneyball." The sports drama is easily one of Pitt's best movies and one of the best sports movies ever made. Of course, it helps when you have a cast that includes, as well as Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, and Pratt.

Though the latter's role wasn't exactly huge, it was important. At the time, the young actor was only really known for his breakthrough role as Andy Dwyer in NBC's "Parks and Recreation." He was still three years away from playing Star-Lord/Peter Quill in "Guardians," which showcased a brand-new, physically transformed Pratt. Many actors have totally rebuilt their bodies for a single role, and that's exactly what Pratt did for his Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut, becoming almost unrecognizable. But what many might not realize is that this process actually started earlier.

Specifically, Pratt began his transformation for "Moneyball" after being told he was too out of shape for the sports drama. That was, however, just one hurdle the "Parks & Rec" star had to overcome to secure the role of Hatteberg.