Why Jason Trissop From Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Looks So Familiar

This article contains minor spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, episode 3, "Secrets."

For a show taking place in the MonsterVerse with Titan X on the loose and Godzilla looming, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, episode 3, titled "Secrets," sure is light on the monster action. That said, it does lay a lot of groundwork for human stuff we're undoubtedly going to be dealing with as season 2 continues to unfold. Most notably, it introduces a mysterious character who appears to have some importance.

The character in question is Jason Trissop, who reveals that he's the head of special projects at Apex Cybernetics. Recall that "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is filling in the gaps between two movies, namely "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong." That includes links to Monarch and Apex, the company that ended up building Mechagodzilla in "Godzilla vs. Kong." As Apex's "head of special projects," Mr. Trissop seems like a guy who may well have a role to play in that deadly robot's development.

The character makes his brief debut in the latest episode of "Monarch" during a confrontation with Tim (Joe Tippett), who was heading up things at Monarch following the untimely death of Verdugo (Mirelley Taylor) in the season premiere. Jason informs Tim that Apex has now been given control of the operation to handle the newly introduced (and surprisingly realistic) monster Titan X. It's a quick scene, but it sets the stage for more to come in future episodes.

Despite limited screen time, Trissop has that "Boy, does he look familiar quality" to him. There's a very good reason for that, as he's played by none other than Cliff Curtis, a versatile character actor who's been working steadily for more than 30 years.