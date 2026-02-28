Why Monarch Season 2's Titan X Is More Realistic Than You Think

While "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 may be full of human melodrama, that doesn't mean it lacks chaos of the creature variety, either. The sophomore season of Apple TV's series introduces Titan X, a gargantuan, tentacled, glowing, aquatic beastie that looks set to make an impact on the greater MonsterVerse franchise. Titan X is larger-than-life and purely fantastical — but it does contain some similarities with real-world ocean critters.

In an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar+), "Monarch" producer Tory Tunnell explained that Titan X is modeled after deep-sea creatures from the Southern Hemisphere. The real-life monsters might not be as catastrophically threatening as the kaiju-sized menace on "Monarch," but Tunnell doesn't want the show to be completely otherworldly. As she put it:

"We really want to have these new Titans rooted in reality, so we spend a lot of time making sure that they make sense, like the way that they're moving, or whatever their fuel is, and that the whole idea is integrated. We're also trying to match it thematically with what we're doing in the show. There's a lot of conversations that go into it."

Tunnell added that VFX supervisor Sean Konrad has been instrumental in educating everyone about the sea creatures that inspired Titan X and its kaiju counterparts. But what is his approach to making audiences suspend their disbelief?