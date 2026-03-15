The Most Unrealistic Thing About Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Isn't The Aliens Or Spaceships

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has wrapped its first 10-episode season and provided Trekkies with the most hopeful iteration of "Star Trek" in years. The series is set several years after a galaxy-wide cataclysm called "The Burn," which destroyed countless starships and forced most worlds to become self-protective and isolationist as a result. Starfleet and the Federation managed to barely survive, although the organizations have very little diplomatic power, and are regarded with suspicion.

In order to rebuild the optimism of previous generations, the Federation has elected to re-open Starfleet Academy for the first time in centuries, inviting teens from all over the galaxy to attend and reunify. "Starfleet Academy" is a show about reconstruction, and it's told through the eyes of immature teens who are, in the middle of this historical drama, learning to be grown-ups in a rich, learning-forward college environment. It's a pretty good show and displays a lot of promise for future seasons.

"Starfleet Academy" is also about "Star Trek" history, as it catches up with many known alien species several centuries after the last time we saw them. The Klingons, for instance, lost their homeworld in the Burn and are now nomads. Betazed is only just opening its borders for the first time. The previously lab-grown Jem'Hadar have found a way to reproduce on their own. Some Trekkies don't like the changes, but they are all logical, given that it's been hundreds of years since the end of the last "Star Trek" series.

But there is one detail about "Starfleet Academy" that remains wholly unrealistic. The main characters all live on campus in the Academy dorm rooms ... and the dorm rooms are huge. They're bigger than my apartment. There's no way any college, no matter how advanced, would allow students to sleep in such enormous spaces.