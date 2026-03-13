Before Yellowstone And Marshals, Brecken Merrill Had A Small Role In A Hit NBC Drama

On "Yellowstone," Brecken Merrill played Tate Dutton, the son of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton. Tate is Merrill's most recognizable role to date. In fact, it's his only major role to date. But his foray into the Taylor Sheridan-verse isn't his only experience appearing on a well-known show. After playing Tate for four seasons, Merrill had a brief appearance as "Teen Nicky Jr." on two season 6 episodes of NBC's "This Is Us.

Tate Dutton was lucky enough not to be killed off on a show that was infamous for doing just that. Now, Merrill has returned alongside Grimes for "Marshals," a CBS procedural that also acts as a spin-off from and sequel to "Yellowstone." Sadly, "Marshals" didn't get off to the best start when it killed off Monica in the worst way possible: with an off-screen death that isn't even fully explained in episode 1 of the new spin-off. Still, it's early days for the new CBS series, which will see Kayce taking care of Tate on his own as he tries to balance his family commitments with a new career as a U.S. Marshal.

So far, Tate hasn't had much to do beyond protesting a nearby mine that's responsible for contaminating a river, which appears to be the cause of Monica's death. But as the show goes on, we'll surely see more of Kayce's son in what is only Merrill's second time as a main cast member on a TV series. His first was, of course, "Yellowstone."

But in 2022, when Sheridan's neo-Western was between its fourth and fifth seasons, Merrill made a solid addition to his filmography with his small role in the final season of "This Is Us."